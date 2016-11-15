Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: A week of protest Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Sam Armanino and Andrew George Butler |

Vicente Colacion took a seat square in the middle of Fifth Street, joining nearly a dozen others during last Thursday evening’s Donald Trump protest in Eureka.

The protest drew more than 200 people just a day after dozens of Humboldt State University students walked out of class to roam the streets in protest of Trump’s election.

The protesters walked from Eureka’s Old Town Historic District to the courthouse, marching in the streets and frequently stopping traffic.

Several small groups of Trump supporters wove in and out of the protest, causing a disruption to the otherwise peaceful gathering. Several young men in a large truck frequently drove past the crowd, yelling “Trump” and “Go back to where you came from.” The small group made the seig heil salute several times to various protesters.

Once at the courthouse, the protesters filled the street causing traffic to back up for four blocks. Chants of “love trumps hate” and “not my president” blended in the air along with the chorus of car horns.

Four protests in total occurred last week: three in the Arcata area and one in Eureka.

Colacion, a political activist and HSU student, lead the protest in part.

“We are here to let the world know that we are done with the way in which the country operates,” Colacion said. “This is but the first night of many.”

Danielle Anderson shouted into a megaphone “not my president” and lead a large group of students and community members on a march to the Arcata Plaza.

Danielle Anderson is a fourth year child development major and one of four students who organized a march through Arcata on Friday, Nov. 11. The protest was the fourth demonstration organized and lead by HSU students in just the span of a week.

“We were not just protesting Donald Trump,” Anderson said.

Anderson said they were protesting for a call to action and to stand with people whose voices are not being heard. She said they were standing with the people of color and people that identify in the LGBTQ community, who face problems of institutional discrimination.

Vanessa Cota, associated students legislative vice president, marched in the protest on Saturday.

Cota said people of color and other historically marginalized people have been protesting these institutions and that this protest is nothing new. Cota said she was bothered by the fact white people were there speaking for and over people of color. She said that this is a problem of recognizing space and acknowledging privilege.

“People of color have been protesting these things for a really long time,” Cota said, “and it’s important to recognize that.”

The protest in the UC Quad, one day after the election, was never supposed to be a protest about the 2016 election results. It was planned to be a protest over the CSU tuition hikes. When students began taking the mic to voice their frustration on the election, it changed.

Trump supporter Thomas Barragan was sitting in the crowd. He got up to speak to the large group of students about looking at the possible brighter side of the election.

When the sophomore told the crowd that he voted for Trump, he said the crowd went silent and another student approached him and tried to grab the mic from him.

“I was really shocked by all of the hate they were showing at the protest,” Barragan said.

The 19-year-old film major thinks that both sides need to learn to be more open when talking with the other and that it was pretty hypocritical not to let him speak at the protest.

“Personally, as a Mexican,” Barragan said. “I have never experienced racism. My friends have talked about it, but honestly, the closest I have ever come to feeling that type of hostility was the protest.”

HSU students are not the only ones protesting the results of the 2016 election. According to The New York Times, on November 9, thousands of people took to the streets in 25 different cities to protest the president-elect Donald Trump.

Stephanie Burkhalter, an associate professor at HSU, focuses on “advocacy and institutions.” She teaches courses on the president and congress, media, public opinion, and public policies.

Burkhalter said the protests happening all over the world, including here at HSU, are very different than ones after previous presidential elections. Burkhalter was a teenager when Reagan was elected. She said the protest under Reagan never stopped throughout his time as president, through 1981 to 1989. However, she said these protest are different.

Burkhalter said the levels of activism have to be greater now than during the Reagan era, in order to create the change people want. Burkhalter says these protests are important because it’s not only telling the outside world, but our nation, that people are willing to stand up for their ideals.

“I think it’s fabulous, but in terms of changing things,” Burkhalter said. “There is no way to change the outcome of the election.”

One thing Burkhalter said is different is the use of social media in these protests, hashtags like #NotMyPresident and #LoveTrumpsHate seem to be universal from all the protests across the U.S. These hashtags only needed a few days after the election to spread throughout all cities.

Burkhalter says there are two avenues of change, “the first is to stop with the states and the second is public outcry,” Burkhalter said.