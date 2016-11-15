Don't Miss
Home / Sports / Basketball returns to Lumberjack Arena

Basketball returns to Lumberjack Arena

in Sports 3 hours ago 0 22 Views

HSU Men’s basketball hosting Oregon Tech 

Photos by Jared Funk. Captions by Brian Cohen |

basketball_01web

Freshman Tyler Green,#25, drives to the hoop passing the perimeter defense in the first half against Oregon Tech on Tuesday, November 15. | Jared Funk

basketball_02web

Junior and vocal leader on the court Malik Morgan, #3, setting up a play after getting the inbounded pass. | Jared Funk

basketball_03web

Sophomore Tyras Rattler Jr., # 21, with the beautiful release after a mid range baseline stepback jumper. | Jared Funk

basketball_04web

Tyler Green, eyes on the ball, after he releases the three point shot. | Jared Funk

basketball_06web-1

Senior Paris Davis, #4, in mid shooting form as he attempts his free throw after getting fouled on a layup for an and-one. | Jared Funk

basketball_08web-1

8 – Freshman Jeryn Lucas, #24, drives past the defense splitting three defenders for the graceful floater. | Jared Funk

basketball_07web-1

Malik Morgan #3 rises up on his deep jumper from downtown as he turned his defender around with a stepback. | Jared Funk

