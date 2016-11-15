Send this article by email
What is your name?
Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Basketball returns to Lumberjack Arena
Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails.
Send
Close
HSU Men’s basketball hosting Oregon Tech
Photos by Jared Funk. Captions by Brian Cohen |
Freshman Tyler Green,#25, drives to the hoop passing the perimeter defense in the first half against Oregon Tech on Tuesday, November 15. | Jared Funk
Junior and vocal leader on the court Malik Morgan, #3, setting up a play after getting the inbounded pass. | Jared Funk
Sophomore Tyras Rattler Jr., # 21, with the beautiful release after a mid range baseline stepback jumper. | Jared Funk
Tyler Green, eyes on the ball, after he releases the three point shot. | Jared Funk
Senior Paris Davis, #4, in mid shooting form as he attempts his free throw after getting fouled on a layup for an and-one. | Jared Funk
8 – Freshman Jeryn Lucas, #24, drives past the defense splitting three defenders for the graceful floater. | Jared Funk
Malik Morgan #3 rises up on his deep jumper from downtown as he turned his defender around with a stepback. | Jared Funk
Send this article by email
What is your name?
Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Basketball returns to Lumberjack Arena
Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails.
Send
Close