Jacks Pass

By: Brian Cohen |

Five seniors played their last game in Lumberjack Arena. Most of the Lumberjacks faced a trip to the state of Washington. Volleyball and football finished their regular seasons. It is time to transition to the hardwood basketball courts for the start of winter sports. Here is a breakdown of Lumberjack sports this past week:

Football:

The Jacks hit the road for their season finale. A trip to Central Washington is how the Jacks ended their 2016 season. They were unable to put together a gaming tying drive late in the fourth quarter. The final score of 37 – 30 resulted in the Jacks’ fifth loss on the year. Robert Webber was able to connect for three touchdowns. Webber broke two program records in the loss. Central Washington’s defense was fierce as they limited Ja’Quan Gardner to 52 yards on 25 carriers. Cameron Southward was named GNAC Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time this season. He scored nine points on three for three field goals in the loss to Washington. The Jacks finished the year 6-5 and 3-5 in conference play.

Volleyball:

Five seniors were on the court for the Jacks as they tried to close out the year with a pair of home victories. In a five set battle, the Jacks were able to top Cal State Monterey Bay three sets to two. The Jacks finish the regular season 13-13 and 8-10 in conference play. The Jacks now look to conference play. Senior Nicole Bewley led the Jacks with 16 kills. Symone Hayden had 27 digs in her last regular season game as a Jack, while Alondra Haro added five blocks in hers. Alex Hasenstab and Katherine Rifilato were the other seniors ending their regular seasons with the Jacks.

Men’s Basketball:

A trip to Seattle had the Jacks shooting like the old NBA team the Supersonics. That team lead by all time great three point shooter Ray Allen would toss up threes like there was no tomorrow, which the Jacks took to heart. The Jacks made half of their three pointers attempted. They made a total of 15 threes, and shot just more than 60 percent from the field as a whole team. Jeryn Lucas scored a team high 19 points in the first half, while knocking down five of his six threes. Nikhil Lizotte had 15 points for the Jacks while the bench added 41. Tyler Green also had a double digit performance with 10 points. The win against Simon Fraser put the Jacks at 1-1. They return to the Lumberjack Arena Nov. 15, 19, 21, 23 and 26.

Women’s Basketball:

The season has tipped off for the Jacks as they were on the road in Seattle against Seattle Pacific. They dropped the game 67- 36 and struggled to control the ball and get open looks. The Jacks had a total of 24 turnovers on the night and only shot 29 percent from the field. The team starts out 0-2 after coming off a good season. Tyra Turner was Humboldt’s top scorer with nine. The Jacks look to return home for their next three games. They will be in the Lumberjack Arena Nov. 17, 19 and 22.

Crew:

On the waters in the Bay Area, Humboldt State women’s crew teams competed in the annual Head of the Lagoon Regatta on Saturday. The novice eight boat finished six out of 11 teams. The varsity eight boats placed second and third out of 10. It was just a tune up match for the Jacks as their season starts in the spring.

Go Jacks!