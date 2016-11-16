Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: A Republican Thanksgiving Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

by Chelsea Medlock |

Kimberley White, 20, is a marine biology major at Humboldt State. She is one of three biracial children to an African American republican and veteran, who is a proud Donald Trump supporter. This Thanksgiving, Kimberley White will return back to San Diego to join her family for dinner.

A few days after the 2016 election, Kimberley White got a call from her father, Martin White, who shared he will no longer have her as a friend on Facebook because of her left wing post on his newsfeed. Kimberly White was unbothered by her father deleting her off of Facebook.

Kimberley White grew up in a republican household in San Diego that was led by her French descendant mother, while her father was deployed on duty to different states throughout her childhood.

Kimberley White felt she was surrounded by people who did not share her best interest, although they claimed to, because of the backward ideology her family spewed with self-hate. Kimberley White reminisces the ideas her republican family pushed on accepting racism as a norm and justifying male dominating roles.

“I am not allowed to talk about politics when I see my family because my sister and I are divided by political parties,” Kimberley White said.

The day after President-elect Trump was announced, Kimberley White called her father to have a conversation. Martin White cross-examined Kimberley White’s points from a Trump speech. She explained it was clearly stated that Trump does not value the ethic of immigrant workers.

Martin White broke into a rant, blaming a few ethnic groups for stealing his tax money and saying he does not want to pay for Obamacare anymore. Kimberley White was both frustrated and exhausted going back and forth with her father, and agreed to disagree so he did not feel disrespected.

“Trump will be the greatest president in the United States of America,” Martin White said.

Then, Martin White invited Kimberley White to the Thanksgiving family dinner. Attending the dinner will be Kimberley White’s aunt, uncle, grandmother and two siblings. All except Kimberley White and her sister are right wing.

Kimberley White is hoping this disagreement with the majority of her family’s ideas will not escalate since Martin White has chosen to not initiate conversation.

Her boyfriend, Jerek Hunning, will also join her this Thanksgiving in San Diego. Hunning, a democrat, feels like the election results are white people’s fault for the voting bloc.

“I am a white male, and after this disappointing election, white people should not be allowed to vote,” Hunning said jokingly.

Hunning is bothered by the treatment his girlfriend experiences from her family. Kimberley White’s sister may not attend dinner, while the rest of her family supports Martin White’s choice.