By: Slauson Girl

Like many, I was convicted in the belief that Hillary Clinton would be our next president, our first female president at that. I, too, was in complete disbelief watching the news on election night. Not even then did reality set in.

Hearing the statements that Donald Trump made throughout his campaign made me disregard him as a white man, too consumed by his own privilege and wealth to understand and relate to the people of color in this country. In my eyes, he was a joke, something that would soon fade away. The troubling thing was that he never did.

I always heard the term “dog whistle politics” but never really understood the term. It wasn’t until Campus Dialogue on Race a couple of weeks ago where I attended the lecture by our guest speaker Ian F. Haney López, did this term begin to produce a meaning for me.

López’s lecture centered around presidential campaigns and the ways in which candidates use certain terms that, to most people, are insignificant. But to some, it is a specific call. He mentioned Bill Clinton, who used terms like “tough on crime” and Ronald Reagan with the “war on drugs.” These terms are appealing to a certain demographic, specifically middle of America who are steadfast and disillusioned in their beliefs of what America should be and represent.

With dog whistle politics being played, politicians are speaking in code, which promises to discriminate toward people of color within the political sector. This is done through tax cuts and harsher policies, which severely alter people of color’s access to freedom, liberty and wealth in this country.

The problem lies in the fact that politicians hold true to their word in altering the lives of poor people of color in this country, while barely delivering to the poor and conservative white folks who they appealed so highly to for their votes.

Dog whistle politics, in large, is a ploy that gets racists to vote for racist politicians without the politician sounding racist himself. In addition, it gets these same poor and conservative white folks to vote against their own best interest.

Understanding dog whistle politics will allow us to understand how Trump won this presidency. His outrageous statements of Mexicans being rapists, building a wall and having Mexico pay for it, and his comments about Muslims and women, outrages us as people of color and feminists. To those who have had to deal with a Black man in office for the last eight years however, it is a call to action. “Making America great again” for them was a revival of whiteness and a reclaiming of America.

It is important to note that it is problematic to label all those who voted for Trump simply as racist, which has led to a lot of violence and chaos since election day. Trump made many statements about our debt as a country, the outsourcing of jobs, the creation of jobs and securing America from foreign threats. This appealed to many in the middle class who are seeing their way of life being harder to maintain, and white folks who are finding it harder to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps.”

As much as Trump held a negative perception to many, so did Hillary Clinton. Many are swooned by Clinton’s savviness, her fly pantsuits, being a career politician and the idea of a female president.

On the other hand, many are aware of her war crimes in other countries, the questions regarding pay to play within the Clinton Foundation, her sloppiness of not only her emails but the situation that occurred in Benghazi and the ways she harassed the women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault. To many, Clinton works more in the interest of big business and corporations than she does for the American people.

Voting Trump for many was a complete act of rebelling against the current political system and the ways things continue to be done. However, those who voted for Trump who believe he does not work in the interest of corporations and big business are absurd to me. This guy is a real estate tycoon and business mogul; all he knows is big business and the guys who run them. Understand that businessmen and politicians are not enemies, but friends who work in the interest of each other, rather than the American people.

It is estimated that more than 90 million Americans did not vote in this election. I used to believe that our votes did not matter, but watching how this election went down, I beg to differ.

The same amount of people who voted for Clinton, voted for Trump, with Clinton having slightly higher numbers in the popular vote. Although Clinton “won the popular vote,” the many states that Trump won over Clinton, allowed him to gain the necessary number of electoral college votes.

I wonder if more people voted what the outcome would have been. As someone who didn’t agree with either candidate, I could understand people’s disdain for this election. I see people have taken to the streets to protest. All I can say about that is, this is what happens in a democracy and we can not be mad at the process. We can not be mad at those who did not participate in voting against their beliefs about the candidates. We should have began protesting when Clinton stole the democratic spot from Bernie Sanders. We thought that somehow we were going to play reverse psychology on the system by voting Clinton just to keep Trump out of office, but it seems as though the system has just played us all.