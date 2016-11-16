Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Editorial: A nation divided Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Since election day, mass Trump protests have erupted across the country in cities such as Los Angeles, Portland, Miami and New York. The protest express the frustrations of many who are having a hard time coming to grips with the results of the recent president-elect. We have even seen Trump protests in Arcata and on Humboldt State’s campus.

Slogans ranging from “love trumps hate,” to “fuck Donald Trump” and “not my president,” have become the prominent phrases used by the protesters.Thankfully, none of the protests have resulted in extreme violence with the amount of energy and various emotions that these protest are producing.

The Lumberjack understands this is a tough time not only for our campus and the surrounding community, but the country as a whole.

The divisive and outright racist language used by Trump during his campaign did a huge role in highlighting the prejudices of not only himself but for many others in this country. People whose feelings were once dormant, now felt encouraged to express their ideologies and feelings just like Trump.

Since the election videos and pictures have been shared online showing racist words spray painted on buildings in addition to swastikas. A video went viral of students at a middle school outside of Chicago chanting in a cafeteria, “build that wall!” Trump supporters, in addition to people of color, have been beaten, harassed and attacked.

The tone of rage and racial division that Trump has set for America is sickening to say the least. It would not serve us right to allow our campus to be divided over political issues and differing views. Instead, we should be working together to understand what a Trump presidency will mean for HSU and America as a whole, so that we can plan proper forms of support.

We encourage students to be open-minded in their conversations with others. Although someone may have a different view than you, that does not make them a horrible person. Remember you did not always possess the wisdom that you have.

We hope the fire never burns in HSU’s desire to raise the consciousness of campus and the surrounding community.

As you travel home this Thanksgiving break, we wish you all safe travels. Many of you might be encouraged to attend a Trump protest that may be happening in your city. It might be more important, however, to spend this vital time with your family and loved ones.