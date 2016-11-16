Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: HSU Students react to election results Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Photos & Interviews By: Wilson Hartsock

Emmet Smith, 19—Psychology major

“So my initial reaction when I first heard that he got elected was pretty sad. He stands for a lot of things that I don’t stand for. He’s not going to honor the Paris Climate Agreement, he’s against gay rights, he’s against abortion, etcetera etcetera. That kind of stuff. So my initial reaction was really sad, just because I think a lot of those things could be reversed. But I don’t really understand the point of the protests at this point because I don’t see their purpose. I feel like we should wait to protest until he tries to enact something people are specifically against and then protest that specifically–you know what I mean? I feel like the protests—I understand why people are angry, I totally get it— but I feel like it’s just going to cause more of a divide between people that support Trump and his ideas and people that don’t. I’m just really unsure about how the country’s gonna go. I don’t know if he’s gonna be like more moderate when he takes office, or if he’s gonna go all Muslim ban, build the wall and all that kind of stuff. I just wonder if he’s gonna tone it down a bit or just be a reactionist.”

Vannia Peña, 24—Microbiology major

“So when I found out about the elections, I kind of didn’t let it bother me. I stayed very positive, that’s what I tried to do. And then I came to school the next day and everyone was just like really negative. I started talking to my friend who was telling me all of the consequences I didn’t really know. And that’s when it hit me. And I full blown went on this downward spiral of bad thoughts. I started thinking about my family. I started thinking about my aunt and my nephew who might lose his medical insurance—who knows— all of that stuff. I kind of had to leave school. I walked out of my chemistry class and then walked out of my chemistry lab later on that day, so yeah it kind of really affected me. My teacher is really nice, Professor Zoellner immediately messaged the dean of students and she called me—super supportive—basically telling me that if I needed more time, I could get more time for assignments. The people that work at the school, the faculty and staff, are very supportive. They all understand us students that are being affected by it negatively.”

Samantha Thomas, 22—Criminology major

“I was in The J with my friend watching the election, and seeing the final results was kind of shocking, but I wasn’t surprised. I knew it could have gone either way. Looking at the popular vote, I want to say it was 48 to 48 [percent] and Hillary won by like 0.38 percent, so it just shows you where we’re at nationally and what the U.S. stands for now. It’s no longer about the people —it was never about the people—it’s about the dollar. This is going to sound bad, but I don’t understand why there are protests. Because you can’t really change something that’s not going to change anything with your protest. You can say your opinion or whatever, but realistically speaking, no matter how hard you protest or no matter what you say, how much of it can you really change? Yeah it’s scary because Donald Trump has the Senate and the House, so I feel like a lot of what he’s pushing for will get pushed through, and it’s kind of scary but it’s just like, well, what can you do? It sucks.”

Nancy Palmer, 26—Botany major

“In this case, I knew that California was going to Hillary. This election was really tough because I didn’t particularly care for either candidate. But in my mind, Donald Trump was not unacceptable. So knowing that Hillary was going to win California, I voted for Jill Stein. So I went to the polls later that evening and I just picked up on some weird vibes that I didn’t understand at the time. It was kind of subtle. I thought ‘Oh, it’s just late, everybody’s had a long day.’ And then I go home and I look at the election results and I was totally floored. Like, wow, game changer. I had no idea that Donald Trump had so much support. I stayed up all night listening to The Young Turks and all these political pundits having their two cents about it. I went to school on Wednesday and it was just a really weird day. I could sense this atmosphere on campus that was gloomy, it was strange. I checked in with all my friends and a lot people I know were taking it really hard. Especially people in the LGBTQ community and people of color. People felt personally attacked.”