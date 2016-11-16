Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Redefining the Silent Majority Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Chris B.

My opinion is strongly of the belief that this election revealed more about the American people than any other before it. This is a stark contrast to 2008, when America had already decided before midnight on the east coast, that we were ready for a black man named Barack Obama to be the most powerful man in the free world. The results of this election made us realize that we as a nation are not as far along as we thought we were.

The electoral college was won on the sheer number of a very large disenfranchised population of the country. However, it would be impossible to deny Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric was not a factor for every single person who voted for him. I simply refuse to believe that.

A vote for Trump was either an endorsement for all of the hate-mongering he promoted throughout his campaign (I don’t need to cite what I mean, because Trump himself never backed down on any of the specific attacks for particular groups and minorities at any point), or it was willful ignorance of said platforms. Ignorance that stemmed from media sensationalism, blindness based on prioritizing party loyalty or perhaps most of all, because America really isn’t that great for them, and that everything he promised will make the country great for them.

For this reason, I don’t feel this election represented a conservative win, despite how overwhelmingly the republicans won the House of Representatives and retained the Senate, because this wasn’t an election between liberals and conservatives. It was a clash between two voices not being heard, both victims of the contemporary American system and the people in between who felt there was no solution from democrats or republicans to actually trust with fixing the system.

The fact of the matter is so much of this country wants and needs representation and justice. They want to experience the American dream and aren’t able to because of where they came from, or what life they inherited, which isn’t what America is about at all.

Let’s join our voices and try not to talk over each other. Let’s work for the same goal, and not to be the winner. Let’s not terrorize through vandalism, slurs or violence, but be gracious in seeing differences between you and everyone else. I want Humboldt State to be the same as it has been for me the two years I have been going here, and for me, part of that is the inclusive attempt at bettering itself as an institution. At the same time, we can all do our part to help improve the social climate of our great nation. Please join me in this mindset and if you would like to think differently than me, I will celebrate your civil right to and hope you don’t.