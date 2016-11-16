Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Some Thoughts on the 2016 Election Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Samantha J. Castro

It seems there are two mainstream trains of thought in the U.S. at the moment. One is that innovation, sustainability and diversity are the future of this country. The other is that environmental regulation, globalization and immigration are detriments to our society. This latter perspective appears to be the result of leaving behind a population of blue collar workers that were reliant on politics and industry for survival. The result of which has led to this divisive moment in history.

I think it speaks volumes of this division that I, as a liberal, though I can understand these concerns, cannot understand how anyone could believe voting for a man like Donald Trump would fix any of these issues. He may be spouting your anger and feeding off of the neglect you feel, but he is merely a cartoonish creation of these fears. He has no political, or democratic experience to alleviate any of these problems, and I fear he will leave behind him a path of ruin and a mass of disillusioned countrymen.

I am sorry you feel this country has forgotten you, but the results of your vote may prove to further harm us all, particularly those so different from you. I understand looking out for your own, but we are supposed to be a country united, and if we as citizens don’t look out for one another, who will?