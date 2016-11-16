Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Stand Up and Get Up Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Sharon Fennell

In 1969 I was 21 and pregnant, and I did not want to be for many good reasons. I was working at the time and luckily for me, folks in the office where I was working knew of underground doctors who would terminate early pregnancies. After raising the $500 from co-workers and friends, my oldest sister and I traveled by train from the Bronx to Baltimore. Then, we located the one Holiday Inn Motel where the underground doctor would perform a dilation and curettage on me. The Holiday Inn was super clean and it had Danish style chairs, the ones with long arms that I would end up using to hold up my legs like stirrups so the doctor could do the scraping. It was a success and I rested in the motel while I watched the premiere of Sesame Street.

It would take too long to tell you about the phoney abortion doctors I had encountered, or explain about the neighborhood lady who could make your pregnancy go away. Every working class neighborhood had one.

In 1970, abortion became legal in New York, and then Roe V. Wade was codified by the Supreme Court in 1973. Since that time, there have been others who see my choice to end a pregnancy as their business, and over time, restrictions have been put in place all over this country. Donald Trump will appoint justices who will undo Roe V. Wade, I have no doubt. Women will again as before, find ways to end an unwanted pregnancy. My own mother did so before and after my birth, I am the youngest of eight. Unless we rise as sisters and brothers and say no way will we retreat to back alley abortions, coat hanger abortions or ammonia infused abortions, women will die.

This is all like a bad dream for me and I am truly losing sleep over what is to come.

Many years ago, there was a woman who used to write letters to the editor in our local papers against a woman’s right to choose. Someone at the local Planned Parenthood, whose name now escapes me, said in a letter to the editor that whenever the lady would spew vitriol at Planned Parenthood, we should donate to PP!!

So, STAND!

Stand up for your sisters.

Stand up for your Muslim brothers and sisters.

Stand up for all people of color.

Stand for the humane treatment of prisoners.

Stand for the scared kids.

JUST Stand!!!!

In Peace, LOVE

Sharon Fennell

AKA Sista Soul