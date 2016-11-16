Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The Plea of a Souljah Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Travon Thomas

My country, oh my country why do you forsake thee?

Pushing me to the gutter that feed on rats. Don’t you know I will shed my blood for you?

Why do you expect me to play the fool? After you’ve taken my people’s land once again in Dakota and slain my brothers and sisters in cold blood!

Don’t you know that I will still shed my blood for you?

Oh my country, my country why do you forsake thee?

Trump, fuck is this the best you can do?

If so, do you really take me to be a fool?

The blood keeps the body balanced! So why are you playing with fire?

As all great nations you my dear are the epicenter for humanity.

Am I to believe this when a man of color, my commander-in-chief, can’t or will not stop the killings upon more unarmed civilians?

Am I to believe that Trump will?

My country, oh my country why do you forsake thee? Don’t you know I will share my blood for you! Even though you beat me to the ground and stripped me of my rights. I am a loyal servant!

So why do you forsake thee?

Your ego has casted a shadow upon the world, blotting out the sun as the rain portrays my tears!

My country, oh my country, don’t you know I will shed my blood for you!



Thinking Tank…