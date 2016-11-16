Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: “The Republicrats”- A reality show Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: John Veit

When Barack Obama was elected in 2008, I was dejected to see a wave of baseless enthusiasm gripping the nation. A rookie to national politics, I feared the young senator from the Midwest would be led by the nose by seasoned political hacks.

On the false pretense of avoiding a messy primary fight (she was losing anyway) the Democratic National Committee convinced Senator Obama that Senator Hillary Clinton’s taciturn support was worth the top job at the State Department. Clinton immediately abandoned her Senate seat and the people of New York to further groom herself for the presidency. A rookie to the international political scene, at least where spouses aren’t welcome, she too was easily manipulated by professional diplomats and business people with promises of support for her family foundation.

Will Donald Trump be similarly swooned and buffaloed by hardcore diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Russia, the Philippines, China? After snubbing the Republican National Committee and insulting almost everyone in the party, how will Trump react to legions of pork-hungry republicans? Obama/Clinton weren’t as genocidal as Bush/Powell, but the current administration has presided over hot wars through both terms, deported millions, left hundreds of thousands languishing in immigration and federal jails, all while giving criminal bankers and polluting industrialists huge payoffs to “bail them out.” Obama also squandered the opportunity to enact meaningful healthcare reform when democrats controlled the House and Senate. Meanwhile, his Justice Department continued prosecuting drug crimes, while ignoring how pharmaceutical companies turned millions of people into opiate addicts. Allowing the already anointed candidate to enshrine herself in the international non-profit industrial complex while serving as Secretary of State was a huge mistake.

We will see how many bad hires President Trump will fire. Given his training, he should have less trouble getting rid of problematic appointees than his predecessor. Obama, Bernie Sanders and Trump were all media savvy enough to brand themselves as individuals. Trump went further using “Crooked Hilary,” a catchy name that resonated because of its veracity. DNC focus groups had probably shown that using Hillary or Clinton elicited too many negative reactions.

Despite decades of high negatives and exploitable scandal, Senator Sanders still believed he couldn’t win without Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and the DNC machine, whose primary task for the past 24 years has been elevating the Clintons’ political and financial prestige. While Obama, Sanders and Trump created massive movements of first-time voters incalculable to modern polling or media, Hillary’s “I’m With Her” slogan was as awkward as her logo, which resembled a robot’s version of a flower meshed with a swastika.

Hopefully this debacle will finally delegitimate America’s two party system, but this can only happen through the abolition of the Electoral College. Other reforms are pressing – Citizen’s United, gerrymandering, disenfranchisement of minority and convicted voters – but until the popular vote counts, elective politics will continue its descent towards cheap reality TV. Like it or not, personality has always been the most important factor in elected politics and the viewers have spoken – the Clintons have been written out of next season’s political script. Casting starts now, but aspiring politicians would be better served by a Hollywood agent than the Republican or Democratic National Committees.