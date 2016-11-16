Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: To All Trump Supporters Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: McKenna M. Rayburn

I will stay mad and angry. Don’t tell me to calm down and just accept it, because if everyone just accepted things and did not get pissed off we would still be under British rule today.

I refuse to call Donald Trump my president. He is not my president. He did not win the popular vote. He was neither elected by the people nor for the people. Half of the entire population did not even vote in this election. The 538 people in the Electoral College have yet to decide whether to put Trump in office until the Electoral College votes are officially counted on Dec. 19. This, my friends, is not the way of democracy. It is equivalent to a council of cardinals electing a pope. This is an oligarchical system.

Taken directly from the Declaration of Independence:

“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

We as a people have the right to be angry, and it is our civil duty to stand together and fight against the election of a man that views women as sexual objects, denies climate change and uses minorities as an escape goat for all our problems.

If you love America and love democracy, then stand up for what is right. Stand up for the people that have been marginalized and targeted by Trump’s hatred. This is not democracy. This is not what we as Americans stand for. America was born from a revolution built and based off of the “consent of the governed.” There was no consent in this election. Voter suppression played a huge part in the election of this disgraceful man. Literally 868 polling places were eliminated to keep African Americans from voting in locations where it would’ve made a huge difference.

If you stand for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, don’t be afraid to cry, and get pissed. Trump is not our president and absolutely is not our future. The strength of the people is a thousand times more powerful than he is, we can acknowledge this result but we will not accept it.

I stand with my community and will be supportive to their ideas, without hatred. Together we will figure out a way to fight this rigged system; and we can never accept a president with the racist, misogynist and cryptographic ideals as this overprivileged orange man.

This election was more than any of us, but it is inherently personal. So to all the people who cast their votes for this man, just know that you voted for white supremacy and against democracy.