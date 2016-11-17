Activism after Trump: where student activism can go in response to Trump’s election

By Emily Owen |

In a post-election world where less than half of the country voted and thousands of people wrote in the name of a deceased gorilla, the frustrated outcry from college-aged students is all over social media, and marches are being held in protest of President-elect Trump. Where does student activism fit into this new age of politics?

Sarah Ray, program leader of Humboldt State’s environmental studies program, thinks the election results are going to activate a rising sense of urgency that has not existed before. The effort isn’t to change minds, it is to rally people who have been called to attention.

“We’re literally in a different universe in terms of the political landscape for student activism,” Ray said. “There’s a real opportunity for students to set precedents. Student voices are louder than ever before and will have a wider ripple effect because everything is new. We can all shut up in the face of dog whistle politics and some sort of pre-Nazi fascism or we can collectively surge towards a positive path.”

Iran Ortiz, junior environmental studies major with a minor in Spanish, emphasizes how important it is to have our community speak up and create alliances. Oritz feels the point shouldn’t be about rioting or violence, but instead about advocating for love and support.

“I felt like I have a safe space. I felt empowered and that’s a thing I haven’t felt since everything has happened,” Ortiz said. “I’ve felt suppressed and very depressed, just silenced and discouraged about the status of our country. Having this is helping me cope with what’s going on. I’m just glad that something is happening. All I ask for is someone to be pissed with. Show that anger in a positive way.”

For Branden Black, sophomore business major, becoming politically involved is new. It wasn’t something that he immediately gravitated toward, but after seeing his friends breaking down and fearing for their futures, Black decided that it was time to make his voice heard.

“We all have different perspectives and have lived different lives. So much can be achieved through dialogue. When everyone can listen to each other free of judgement, we can begin to grow together,” Black said.

Sarah Ray has sensed an increasing feeling of apathy in students. She suggests activism as a way to counterbalance that and to empower them to never doubt the importance of their individual voice.

“We have to think about where we do have power and exert it in a positive direction,” Ray said. “One thing students can do is get their heads around the many, many ways that social change happens. Find some way to jump on some of that because that feels really powerful.”