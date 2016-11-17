Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fostering underground racism Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Domanique Crawford

Every time I hear Trump’s slogan, Make America Great again, it triggers a total-recall memory for me. You know, one of those memories that feels so alive you can instantly recall every sensory action.

My palms are sweaty and I almost fall out of my seat as I use them to shift back and forth. The question of the day in this morning’s communications class at Santa Rosa Junior College is: If you could go back to any century, what would it be and why?

The air around me is hot and stifling and a bitter taste coats, my tongue leaving it heavy. The question is asked and my body freezes. My mind subconsciously filters out the lighthearted answers of the 17th century because it would be cool to be a medieval knight, and the 20th century because of the ‘70s.

The other two black Americans in the class and I glance at each other with looks of puzzlement, confused, and I, a little irritated the question had been asked in the first place. What do you mean go back?

“Honestly, as a black American and a female, I would want to stay right here. In the 21st century,” I said flustered.

In the 17th century, slavery started in America, and wasn’t abolished until the 19th century, which birthed segregation in the 20th century. Women’s history is just as hard-fought. The women’s right movement didn’t begin until mid-19th century, and even in the 21st century we are still struggling with equality.

The room pulsed with silence as the rest of my classmates chewed on my answer. I think my classmates were startled because they have never really had to deal with the oppressive weight history can carry for minorities born in America.

While we can empathize with racial discrimination, we can’t really understand the subconscious mental boundaries that keep us separated by our cultural differences. My classmates were thinking of fun adventures, styles and trends. I was thinking about the years of degradation my ancestors endured. My mind also flashed to the many instances in life that my pain merely echoes theirs.

Times when child protective services had been called on my mother, just because she is a black, single-mother who couldn’t possibly raise five children on her own. When teachers [yes, more than one] would tell me I wouldn’t amount to anything and to not even try and when I was forcibly thrown to the ground by a bully and my hair was cut because I am a “nigger whose hair is probably fake anyways.” We want to believe that history is all in the past, but Trump’s presidential campaign strategy brings to light the racist ideals of superiority still present in today’s America.

We have made strong strides in beating down a history of human subjugation and racial discrimination. Any statement suggesting a need to backtrack is spitting in the face of all that we have accomplished as a nation. The gift of history offers a chance to learn from our mistakes. The answer isn’t to backtrack. The answer is move forward and recognize that even if we are not able to realize the deep wounds racial discrimination causes, we can understand that on a basic human level, everyone has the equal rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Trump’s campaign strategy glossed over important issues by blankly stating he is going to clean up Washington and make unbelievable, amazing and tremendous changes. The only issues Trump can articulate with any competency is his divisive rhetoric on race and gender. Because of this, I was shocked that Trump was announced president-elect.

Matthew Jones is a black millennial who actively made a stance not to vote. He said he didn’t vote because he didn’t care for any of the candidates.

“I honestly knew he was going to win. I feel like everything is ran now by social media popularity and the attention you get,” Jones said.

When you have a famous figurehead like Donald Trump, an American businessman, self-proclaimed billionaire and president-elect, spouting harmful rhetoric and being endorsed by organizations like the KKK, with thousands of supporters, along with a nation founded on acceptance and freedom, it raises a red flag. America is a place to escape fear.

Although not all republicans are what Clinton terms ‘deplorable,’ there is still enough spouting of extreme rhetoric to warrant more than a national conversation, but immediate action. Protesters aren’t in the streets just to complain, but to make a stance. Hate and division isn’t what America stands for.

“I feel like their [protesters] anger is completely justified and legitimate. To make claims against the legitimacy of their anger or their fear is a denial of what is happening and a denial of what the United States stands for which is democracy and the right of defense during times of political duress,” Justin Egan, HSU English graduate and Clinton supported said.

Trump’s messages incited large demographics of people that promote racist and sexist discrimination. Now that Trump is president, people are more comfortable about airing and repeating discriminatory ideals deemed socially immoral. Flaunting a sentiment that seems to say, “Hey, if a president can say it, so can we.”

Recent polling shows that even some democrats voted for Trump because to go back for them means to go back to a time of economic boom due to industrial job growth.

Kenneth Sampay is a black millennial and a CSUN student studying urban studies and city planning. He voted by default and said it was upsetting to see Trump named president-elect after having taken time off work and spending two hours waiting to place his vote. Sampay believed that Trump’s divisive message was just a way to get votes.

“I don’t think he can really make all those changes without running it through people in congress. He can change certain things over time, but in the meanwhile, we just have to see what it is,” Sampay said.

I understand the desperation poverty brings and the need to cling to any message promising change, but when you agree on a message carried by division and hate, you are passively agreeing with those statements of division.

The way supporters interpret and cling to Trump’s ideologies unearth an underground racism [suppressed ideals of racial superiority] that is plaguing our nation. We witness this with movements like #BlackLivesMatter.

The nation is riled at the public show of racism that the presidential campaign exercised, but I am angered at the private acts of hate that aren’t publicized by the media-when people are discriminated against based on skin color, are physically assaulted because of religious beliefs and denied employment and housing based on their immigration status.