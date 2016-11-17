Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Measuring trees Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Nathan Owain |

While most of us were concerned with measuring ballots, Humboldt State University students in Forestry 210 were concerned with measuring trees. The class broke up into groups and went to different areas of the campus to take measurements of height and diameter, as well as the species and GPS locations of the trees on HSU’s campus.

Hazen Dunphy is a senior geospatial major in the class. She says her group has measured more than 70 trees on campus over a two week period.

“There are at least 20 different species on the campus, it’s pretty incredible,” Dunphy said. “I love the trees. It’s why I came up here, for the redwoods.”

Gavin Lee is a freshman forestry student from Orange County. He said that besides the redwoods, he has noticed a lot of sugar leaf maple trees while taking measurements.

“There’s a lot of really cool trees here,” Lee said.

A lot of students are at HSU because they want to work with nature. Miranda Tamforan is a sophomore forestry student who decided to study at HSU because of the great lab opportunities offered here.

Tamforan said they’re using the Garmin GPS unit to set points. The points collected via GPS will be databased in Excel to create a map of the trees on campus.

Jennifer Fitzpatrick is a senior in the rangeland resource science program.

“We are measuring the heights and diameters of the trees to initiate a study of the assessment of carbon stocks at HSU,” Fitzpatrick said. These data points will be used to establish a baseline to be compared by students in Forestry 210 next year.