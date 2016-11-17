Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The salmon are leaping Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Nathan Owain |

According to the Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP), Chinook salmon population estimates have been declining. Estimates ranged from roughly 20,000 to 50,000 salmon in 2012, to 10,000 to 15,000 as of last year. In the first two weeks of October this year, Chinook salmon have already been spotted, swimming up out of the estuary and moving into a few of the larger Eel River pools. During this time, ERRP documented Chinook salmon in the deepest of pools, as well as all the way upstream to Scotia. The largest concentrations have been found in Fortuna, a total of easily over 1,000, remarkable during this early fall season.

This count is significant to understanding the health of the Chinook salmon population. Last year, ERRP documented problems with parasitic infections in the eyes of Chinook salmon, causing blindness. So far this year, there is no evidence of the disease. The problem seems to have coincided with the proliferation of the non-native snail known as Radix auricularia. It is believed that the eye fluke, a parasite, uses this snail to act as an intermediary host to infect the eyes of the Chinook salmon. Dive observations in October of this year found that Radix auricularia abundance was substantially down. The flowing of the river over last winter may have pushed the snails and their eggs mostly downstream into the ocean. This will hopefully result in mostly parasite-free Chinook salmon.

ERRP is preparing for their fifth annual effort to monitor the abundance of Chinook salmon throughout the watershed. Dozens of people already participate as volunteers, but the project is always looking for more help. Patrick Higgins is the managing director for ERRP.

“It would be great if we had more students volunteer with our program,” Higgins said.

He explained that currently, the river levels are too high to collect solid data. The earliest possible dive date was as early as Saturday, Oct. 29 and then will hopefully run into the next year.

Volunteers will collect data by doing dive counts in the lower parts of the Eel River, while the main river will be monitored using kayaks. The expeditions seek to count salmon nests, known as redds, to get an idea for predicting salmon population numbers. Annual dive counts in the lower Eel River are the core of ERRP population estimates. There has to be enough river water flowing to flush out the algae to make conditions suitable for diving. The river also needs to drop and clear for teams to get an effective count.

“If the river levels don’t drop a bit, we’ll just have to wait it out,” Higgins said.

The Wiyot Tribe is an annual co-sponsor of the fall Chinook salmon count. Their staff participates in dives, including plans to use scuba gear and multiple high resolution GoPro cameras. If the river rises and then drops to where salmon are spawning in main river reaches, kayak surveys to count salmon carcasses and redds will be organized.

ERRP has added the use of drone technology to estimate the number of holding Chinook in selected pools. Drones are being made available by the Friends of Van Duzen River, and were purchased as part of a U.S. Forest Service “More Kids in the Woods” grant that got dozens of elementary school students involved in Van Duzen River studies in 2016.

“Using drones is a great way to get a look at the watershed without breaching the habitat,” Higgins said.

People interested in diving or boating counts can call ERRP Chinook Assessment Coordinator, Eric Stockwel,l at 707 845-0400 to sign up to volunteer and follow the ERRP Facebook page for more information.

The public can also learn more about this year’s Chinook salmon run and other fish related studies ERRP has been conducting in 2016 by attending the ERRP 5th Anniversary Fish BBQ on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Monday Club in Fortuna. There is no charge for admission and the event will be preceded by an ERRP Board of Directors meeting.