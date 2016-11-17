Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: This week in science (Oct. 28 – Nov. 4) Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Claire Roth |

Paleontology – Dino brains

They may be long gone, but it turns out that even dinosaurs had brains. Originally discovered in 2004 by someone walking on the beach, the first ever fossilized dinosaur brain has been recently confirmed by scientists. The fossilized specimen is said to have once resided in the head of a massive herbivore the size of a car known as a Beryllium, and was identified by its brain-like appearance, complete with blood vessels.

Source: Society for Science & the Public

Geology – Mount St. Helens’ chilly seat

In 1980, Mount St. Helens displayed its might through doing what volcanoes do best — spewing a fountain of hot volcanic ash into the sky and devastating the surrounding landscape. However, unlike its fellow volcanoes, Mount St. Helens does not reside above a pit of lava, but instead sits on a seat of cold solid rock. This discovery took geophysicists by surprise due to the fact that most active volcanoes obtain their heat source from a lava bank beneath them. Using a technique known as thermal modeling, they determined this was not the case for Mount St. Helens, and that the most active volcano in the Cascades obtains its heat from elsewhere. The mystery, for now, is where.

Source: Science News

Geology – A faulty friendship

Stretching about 800 miles through the state of California, the San Andreas Fault has made quite a name for itself. Some refer to it as California’s defining geological feature, but its time in the spotlight may be coming to an end. A second fault was discovered to the west of the San Andreas Fault. Seismologists discovered the fault while mapping beneath the Salton Sea, thus the new fault’s name: the Salton Trough Fault. The U.S. Geological Survey is unsure of what the fault’s presence could mean in terms of earthquakes originating from the San Andreas Fault, stating that it could either prevent them or make them much worse.

Sources: SanAndreasFault.org, Science News

Health – Ride a rollercoaster, pass a kidney stone

A recent and successful experiment has brought an entirely new meaning to the phrase two birds, one stone, with one key change: replace the birds with roller coasters. After a patient afflicted with kidney stones reported passing three of them, each one after a ride on a roller coaster, research commenced into this odd yet promising occurrence. Kidney stones are a painful nuisance for much of the population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 10 Americans have a kidney stone during the course of their life, some even resulting in death. The study conducted featured researchers riding a roller coaster 20 times wearing a backpack that contained a 3D-printed kidney with stones and authentic human urine inside. They found that the erratic, jolty movements of the roller coaster aided in the dislodging of the stones, and that this was most effective at the back of the coaster. If you’re one of many suffering from kidney stones, it may be time to book that trip to Six Flags.

Sources: Kidney.org, Society for Science & the Public