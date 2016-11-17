Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: What does legalization mean for Humboldt State? Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Emily Owen |

Almost a quarter of Humboldt State students reported working seasonally in the marijuana industry during their time here. What does legalization of cannabis mean for these students?

The answer is mostly theoretical without legalization on the federal level, but state legalization is a good place to start.

California Proposition 64 will ensure that all public universities in California will receive grants toward researching the marijuana industry from a set-aside portion of future marijuana taxes. For the first time in Humboldt County’s history, there will be a government-funded effort to understand the taboo plant that our community’s infrastructure is built on. However, the Humboldt Institute for Interdisciplinary Marijuana Research has been doing exactly this since early 2012.

Fred Krissman, HSU professor of anthropology and member of the institute, explained that the general goal of affiliated faculty is to study all aspects of an industry that has previously been illegal and underground.

“Until we have the ability of doing social science on a relatively large scale, we won’t know very much about the marijuana industry,” Krissman said. “Academia exists to study the things that are unknown to improve public policy for the government.”

Erick Eschker, HSU professor of economics and co-director of the institute, believes our area offers a unique perspective on the social and environmental impacts of marijuana cultivation. He wants to emphasize the importance of educating all characters in the industry on how to do what they’re already doing in a way that is responsible and sustainable.

“I feel good about the institute. This is something that Humboldt State should be doing because of where we are,” Eschker said. “It makes a lot of sense to study the industry here.”

Throughout his time as a professor at Humboldt, Krissman has had countless students confide in him about their involvement in the marijuana industry, and he conducted a survey to confirm what he thought.

“More than twenty percent of HSU students self-report working seasonally in the marijuana industry,” Krissman said. “Based on this, at least a third of students are getting involved in the industry to make some bucks.”

Belen Brashears, a freshman environmental science major, thinks attending a school involved in the effort to destigmatize recreational marijuana use could prove to be opportune.

“I think this will be something that is going to be really beneficial to our school and community,” Brashears said. “This is probably the best place to gain more knowledge on everything associated with weed culture.”

The institute came into national recognition when Jimmy Kimmel theorized on on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, that its creation would make Humboldt State harder to get into than Yale.

“The plan is to organize lectures and research to study how marijuana relates to topics like economics, geography, politics, psychology and sociology,” Kimmel said on his show. “But they’ll probably just end up playing ultimate frisbee or something.”