Why does rain make you SAD?

By Emily Owen |

Humboldt County’s weather is almost as iconic as its redwood trees. However, all that rain can start to take a toll on students. Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, occurs when otherwise healthy individuals experience changes in mood at the same time each year.

When people are outside and exposed to the sun, light gets filtered through our eyes and activates our pineal gland. The gland then produces serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps to manage sleep and moods.

It additionally produces melatonin, a hormone that regulates circadian rhythm, which controls your sleep cycle. In addition, vitamin D can only be manufactured through sunlight, and when there is a lack of both melatonin and vitamin D, it will oftentimes have a negative impact on our emotional processes and cause a dip in mood.

Dr. Brian Mistler, Humboldt State’s director of Health and Wellness, explained that when we’re functioning well as individuals, we are deeply connected to and in harmony with our environment, while also effectively managing its impact on us.

“Each of us responds differently to the environment and the weather,” Mistler said. “For some, serious mood change can be a risk when seasons change.”

Symptoms range from drastic changes in mood to trouble waking up or lack of energy, even when getting enough sleep. Seasonal changes can even lead to loss of pleasure in things like food, friends, or sex. Vitamin D and omega-3 supplements can be taken to counterbalance the depression that is sometimes brought on by gloomy weather.

Dr. Melinda Myers, a practicing clinical psychologist and psychology professor here at HSU, emphasized the importance of being proactive in order to mitigate the effects of seasonal affective disorder.

“There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad equipment,” Myers said. “Buy a rain jacket, get outside and exercise anyway, it’s the most effective antidepressant. Learn to make new associations with the rain. Stay home and make cookies. Turn it into something positive like when you were a little kid. Go jump in some puddles.”

Evan Gamman, a junior majoring in environmental planning and policy, is new to Arcata this year but hasn’t let the weather keep him from his love of surfing.

“The waves are better when it’s raining,” Gamman said. “Surfing connects me to nature, so when it’s raining that’s just a deeper, more spiritual connection. I’m learning to embrace the rain.”

If you are concerned about seasonal affective disorder and any of its symptoms, reach out and call Counseling and Psychological Services at 707-826-3236, or come into the Student Health Center to make an appointment.