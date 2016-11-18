Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Making a more inclusive and safer community Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Domanique Crawford |

Humboldt State University students, Faculty, staff, and community members alike gathered at the Great Hall on campus to collaborate on ‘Making a More Inclusive and Safer Community,’ a forum facilitated by Richard Boone, Dean College of Natural resources and Sciences and Noah Zerbe Interim Dean College of college Natural Resources and Sciences.



“We feel a responsibility. A duty of care for students here at Humboldt State” Boone said.



The idea formed over a warm cup of coffee Saturday morning at Brio in downtown Arcata. Boone and Zerbe wanted to take action in direct response to the increased climate of fear and rate of hate crimes after the Presidential election and Trump’s divisive rhetoric.



Elysa Weatherbee, HSU Child development major and Humboldt county native, says that she is concerned with the current social atmosphere in Humboldt County.



“[From] Personal experiences I have seen growing up in the area, it can be dangerous, for sure, living here. So I want to know what the community can all do together” Weatherbee said.



Wednesday, 24 people representing student government, senate, student organizations on campus, faculty and staff signed an email to support for the impromptu forum and a safe place for dialogue.



The next day, tables in the Great Hall quickly filled despite the short duration of time in which the forum was conceived and executed. People gathered in the hallway and even crowded the patio to contribute to the discussion.



Jen Rice, Director of community strategies department of the Humboldt Area Foundation working with HSU on the country wide initiative, “Our North Coast” and HSU alumni attended the forum.



“I’m here to learn more from the students. To hear about their experiences and to support the campus in making the changes they need to make and then also carrying it out in the community.” Rice said.



The forum served as an open and safe place for honest discussion and addressed two major questions:

What are your concerns, worries, anxieties, or needs today?

What does support look like?



Given about 20 minutes to answer each question participants were asked to break up into groups and discuss major issues that they feel HSU and the community need to immediately address.



“I think that we have to come up with concrete steps that we can take both as an institution. But also, individually,” Zerbe said.



Some of the concerns that echoed throughout the meeting included: fear for safety on and off campus from sexual assault and racial discrimination, unprotected avenues for student, faculty and staff advocacy, the barring of deferred action students, increased actions of Islamophobia, and discrimination against the LGBTQ community.



The forum wasn’t solely focused on the heated social environment and increased violence, but touched on a long standing issues faced at Humboldt State. Charlotte August, HSU staff member, and her group discussed the issue of food scarcity.



“If this administration heads the direction that many of us are afraid, those things are going to become even more of a server this year. So making more accessibility for food for students on campus and make them aware” August said.



According to a study conducted by Food for Thought, an HSU program that provides food assistance and research to combat college hunger, 1 in 14 students say that at least once a year, they didn’t eat for an entire day.



The main goal of the forum is to communicate and discern ‘tangible’ actions that can be taken by HSU and the community; not only to generate discussion, but take action.



In response to the second question posed, participates suggest that alongside open means of communication like this forum, we need to implement a more diverse faculty and staff, have actionable and protected means of advocacy for both students and staff, creating safe havens, stabilize funding for food scarcity programs like Oh Snap!, and provide shelter for homeless students.



Dr. Mirasole Ruiz, HSU assistant Professor of Critical Bilingual and Multicultural studies posited the idea of creating a sanctuary for students at HSU for all students regardless of ethnicity, gender, sexuality, and citizenship status.



“Sanctuaries are not only for students who are undocumented but all students. A sanctuary were no, you cannot come and harass us or put us in a camp.” Ruiz said.



President Lisa Rossbacher contends that we have to be careful using an ambiguous term like sanctuary because in so some places sanctuary means a welcoming environment and in others, the connotation means to allow.



“This is an interesting situation where what we are talking about is not what we would do, but what we will not do” Rossbacher said.



“We will not allow anyone to be detained because they are suspected of not being documented or be held without repercussion. We will not serve as a clearinghouse to enforce federal laws by immigration. That we will do everything that we can to protect the rights of our students, faculty and staff,” Rossbacher continued.



According to Boone that all of the ideas posited at the forum will be typed up and posted on the school websites. After evaluation, the goal is to come up with viable and immediate modes of action based on participant responses.



