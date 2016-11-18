Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: This week in science (Nov. 11 – Nov. 18) Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Claire Roth |

Wildlife – Palatable plastic

It’s a not-so-fun fact that many species of seabirds are prone to mistaking plastic scraps floating out at sea for food, posing a serious risk to their health and lives. However, a recent study may shed some light on just what seabirds find so appealing about this sinister, salty trash. Researchers found that a chemical called dimethyl sulfide, created when microorganisms like algae are consumed or decompose, builds up on plastic bobbing about in the ocean. For many seabirds, the strong smell of dimethyl sulfide means the presence of their food source, the consumers of microorganisms. However, the consumers and food source are not actually there, only plastic coated in dimethyl sulfide.

Source: Science Magazine

Atmosphere – Cool poop

Changes in the global climate are being paid attention to now more than ever and no factor is left unexamined, even poop. That’s right, poop. A research team found that large amounts of guano, or seabird poop, in the Arctic resulting from migrating species of birds has the power to cool down the atmosphere. This is due to the guano releasing ammonia into the air and aiding the formation of low-lying clouds, which in turn help to block harmful rays from warming the earth below.

Source: Science Magazine

Ecology – Tall tree tales

The world is not yet out of record-breaking things to measure. A towering tree in Borneo measured in at a whopping 309 feet, claiming the record for the world’s tallest tropical tree. Though the tree’s species is not yet confirmed, it is believed to belong to the genus Shorea and was discovered by scientists using a system called Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) from a plane. LiDAR uses lasers to permeate a chosen landscape in order to create a 3-D dataset of the area. The researchers hope to use their discovery to show the importance of preserving and learning from old growth stands.

Source: Science Alert