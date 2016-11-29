Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The Lumberjack's guide to cold weather Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Claire Roth |

Watching the minute hand slowly approach the end-of-class mark on the classroom clock, you begin dreading the bone-chilling breeze waiting just outside the door, ready to bite at your cheeks and numb your nose. You sigh, reminiscing about warmer months and wondering why your toes seem to be just a tad damp at all times these days, no matter how hard you try to dress for the forecasted weather.

The end of November in Arcata generally means dropping temperatures, surprise rainfall and rising energy bills from attempting to stay toasty. However, staying dry and warm in our damp and nearing-winter climate doesn’t mean you have to spend big bucks or stay inside all season long. The Lumberjack has warmed up our frozen phalanges just enough to compile a list of how to not only survive a Northern California winter, but enjoy it as well.

Part 1: Surviving the cold

Now is the time to take the advice to dress in layers seriously. Winter weather in Humboldt has an affinity for dramatic change that could result in frustrated, overheated or chilled students. Layering up allows for you to be ready for all weather conditions, all the while running in and out of classrooms, the library and wherever else your academic day may wander. A good rule of thumb during cold winter days and nights is to warm the people, not the house. Instead of cranking up the heat, throw on a pair of socks, a sweatshirt (or two) and a fluffy blanket. To keep all of your home’s warmth in the desired location, close all of the doors to and shut the heating vents in unoccupied rooms; there’s no use in losing precious heat to empty spaces. Though many students of Humboldt State prefer the barefoot, sandal or flip-flop look, continuing this trend during the upcoming chilly months will result in a frosty case of popsicle toes. Making sure your feet stay warm and dry will help you avoid getting sick and also maintain a healthy body temperature, as there are many blood vessels in your feet. If you really must wear your Birkenstocks 24/7, at least go with the Birks ‘n socks look.

Part 2: Embracing the cold

Though nature may not be its usual green, vibrant self this time of year, Humboldt County has some beautiful winter sights up its sleeve. Titlow Hill, located about an hour’s drive from Arcata in Willow Creek, is often completely covered by snow in the months following December; just make sure your vehicle can handle the sometimes snowy road. If you’re looking for a less snowy and more local sight, you may consider visiting Mad River Pump Station #4. On especially cold days, small plants and grasses lining the banks of Mad River are covered with sparkling frost, creating a magical scene that crunches underfoot. If you have access to an oven, baking and cold days go together well. Not only will the oven generate heat that will help to warm your living space, having friends over to enjoy your baked goods will warm things up even further. Throwing some arts and crafts into the mix wouldn’t hurt the warmth, either. There are multiple seasonal events in Humboldt County that you may want to take advantage of while they’re here. One such opportunity is the Humboldt Ice Rink at Newburg Park in Fortuna. The rink’s hours and pricing can be found on Humboldt Ice Rink’s website; the rink itself will only be open until Jan. 8. If you want to stay close to Arcata but are feeling a little restless, don your most obnoxious holiday sweater for the Ugly Holiday Sweater Run on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. The run, which can also be a walk or anything in between, will begin and end at the Arcata Plaza. The event features two levels of difficulty: a one-mile length for anyone interested in participating and a 5k run for more experienced runners.