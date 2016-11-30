Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: 2K17 - The smoothest sports game of all time Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Brian Cohen

The 2K franchise has delivered another gem once again. The latest game in their NBA series, NBA 2K17 is the most authentic sports video games I have seen. From the gameplay to the story modes, the game is all around great. The game excites me as a basketball fan and someone who loves the NBA but has appeal for all. The game highlights real NBA players and tributes their nasty crossovers, filthy handles, and rim rocking dunks. The moves are more realistic than ever. A Kyrie Irving crossover if done right with the right stick movements is a beautiful sight and can leave defenders in the dust. Nothing is quite as fun as driving down a powerful slam in a home arena and see the crowd roar, especially if you are using Lebron James. The unanimous mvp Stephen Curry plays just like his real life self. There isn’t a shot that is unmakeable for Curry and that shows in the game as he is able to knock down shots from anywhere.

The game has plenty of mode options from quick games, to blacktop, mycareer, 2K Pro Am, my season, and myteam. Myteam and mycareer had the biggest improvements to its side of the game. Myteam opened up with more cards than ever before making the number of different lineups you could make seem infant. My career captured another great storyline. In 2K17 you have a friend named Justice Young who you play your career with. It is another aspect put into the game to see the dynamic of friends and stars as they progress through the seasons. From my career you can get to the game mode my park, which is online gameplay which you can take your myplayer and enter 2 on 2 up to 4 on 4 games.

NBA 2K 17 is staying up to date and is hosting special events online within the game. It started in 2K16 with the 2K Pro- Am and online tournament with a cash prize. The 2K pro am tournament is back this year but 2K went a step further for their everyday gamer. They introduced special events called Park after Dark which showcase neon courts and balls along with the chance to compete in three point shoot outs and a dunk contest. In the first event this last saturday, 2K got the one and only Snoop Dogg to DJ the event live in game.

NBA 2K17 keeps changing the game world in the sporting realm. One of the best improvements to the game this year is on the rebounding aspect. Now rebounds can be tipped out and tipped in rather than just brought down. I have seen plenty of tip ins for easy buckets and tip outs for three just like you would watching the NBA and something that has been missing from every game I’ve played.

I know a lot of people think using the Warriors this year is cheap and takes no skill to win. While I agree, I would say to them that they do not trust their own 2K skills and the Warriors are not that hard of a team to beat if you are using the Cavs, actually it is quite easy.

NBA 2K17 is another solid game in the 2K franchise. It is the best and most realistic sports game to date. The smoothness of the game and the way it plays with the motions makes it the greatest sports game of all time.