Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Battlefield 1 Review Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Jared Funk

Battlefield 1, the newest entry in the Battlefield franchise from developers EA and DICE is set in World War I and is the first game from a major developing company to be set in this era. The Battlefield franchise has drawn fans for years with immersive, semi-realistic gameplay and an in-depth online multiplayer.

On the surface Battlefield 1 excels with a new “war stories” campaign and a fast-paced online multiplayer. Each war story follows a new set of characters on a new front of the war, such as a British tank crew in France and a member of Lawrence of Arabia’s group fighting the Ottoman Empire. The characters from each story are likeable and the stories are compelling. The new campaign format was a bold choice that seems to have paid off.

The competitive online multiplayer is similar to past Battlefield games. Players can choose from four types of soldiers: scout, assault, medic, and support. Each class unlocks unique weapons and gadgets as they play. The newest addition that Battlefield 1 brings to the table is a game mode called Operations. Each operation is loosely based on missions from the single player campaign where each team plays as an opposing faction. Attackers attempt to push defenders back through multiple sectors of a large map. Attackers get three attempts to push through up to three maps. If the attackers fail on the first attempt they are reinforced by a behemoth, an armored train, a battleship, or an airship depending on the map.

Battlefield’s multiplayer provides endless hours of excitement in the form of massive 64 vs. 64 player battles where a gamer can clear the trenches with a submachine gun, pick off enemies from hundreds of meters away with a bolt action rifle, or even shoot down a biplane with a tank’s cannon.

With all the positive strides this game has made from its predecessors, it also has a few steps back. When the game launched in October it was missing the ability to change your multiplayer loadout from the games menu. It also lacked a hardcore mode which increases realism by allowing friendly fire and removing the on screen mini map as well as crosshairs while shooting from the hip. These features were added in a recent update after players complained about their absence from the game at launch.

Battlefield 1 also has a flawed battlepack system. In Battlefield 4 (2013) players earned battlepacks upon every level up. Unfortunately in Battlefield 1, battlepacks are awarded randomly at the end of every match. This means that the players who performed the worst could be rewarded and skilled players could be shafted. You can also purchase battlepacks for real money from the in game store. The new system seems to push players toward microtransactions by making purchasing battlepacks the only completely reliable way to acquire them.

Overall, Battlefield 1 is an outstanding game that allows players to play through World War I for the first time on a mainstream system. An excellent single player campaign along with an exciting interpretation of World War I battle makes for a high quality addition to the Battlefield franchise. I would give Battlefield 1 an 8.5/10, the only reductions coming from slow menus, increased microtransactions, and a somewhat skewed historical perspective of World War I.