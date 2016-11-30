Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Editorial: Farewell HSU from the current Lumberjack staff Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

As the current Lumberjack staff, this will be the last issue we produce. Although the Lumberjack is a campus newspaper, for the longest time it seemed as though the Lumberjack did not represent the entire campus. As the new Lumberjack staff geared up for this semester, this was noted and goals were constructed to combat this issue.

As the Lumberjack staff this semester we did not intend to follow previous trends of the Lumberjack. We wanted to report on issues that were inclusive of the entire student body.

We thank all those who helped us garner content for the Lumberjack this semester. This includes all those who trusted our writers enough to share their stories which might have been painful, but important in raising the conscious of HSU’s campus and the surrounding community.

It is vital that as a campus publication we make ourselves available to cover these issues and stories although we might not fully understand or agree with them ourselves. This is the beauty of true journalism; honesty, clarity and neutrality. We hope that as a staff this semester and as student journalist hoping to break ground within the field of journalism, we have provided this to you the reader. If you believe we have fallen short in anyway, just know this has always been our intended goal.

Now that the Lumberjack is going into transition and welcomes the new Lumberjack staff for Spring 2017, our work and collaboration with the campus and surrounding community should not stop here. We encourage students to always look to the Lumberjack as a publication that is here for students first and foremost. The Lumberjack welcomes opinions and letters to the editor from students, faculty and staff in addition to community members. The Lumberjack hopes that through its work with students and those within the surrounding community, we can aid HSU in its inclusion goals.