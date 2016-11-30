Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fantasy Football 101 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

There are a lot of ups and downs in fantasy football. Sometimes you make great decisions and other times you wonder if you even have a brain.

In my hero Tim Tebow’s book “Shaken,” he wrote about how he turned down an offer to do a one-day appearance for a commercial for $1 million. At the time, he was with the Patriots and he asked coach Bill Belichick if doing it would be a distraction. Belichick said that he shouldn’t do it and Tebow — who was trying to make the team — turned it down. Later he was cut and missed out on $1 million.

Fantasy football is made up of decisions. Tebow made a bad decision. We’re not losing out on millions making poor decisions playing fantasy, but if you are, you probably don’t need to go to college.

Decision-making is what separates good fantasy football players with great ones. This had me thinking, what does it take to be a great fantasy football player?

Wildlife major Daniel Devia has been playing for three years and believes knowing the players and who they play with gives fantasy players an advantage. He also believes experience is a factor. “I know a guy who’s pretty good and he’s been watching football since he was 3.”

English literature major Rafael Yanez thinks it takes intuition and balls. “I usually draft Cowboys because I’m a fan of the team. I draft at least two every year. This year it helped me because Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are having great years.” Yanez won his league twice since he started playing in 2009.

I asked my friend Andrew Yun who has been playing fantasy football with me for six years what makes me different than others. “You’re passionate, careful and confident,” Yun said. “You’re extremely knowledgable, you understand how to take risks and you love Danny Woodhead.”

People tend to always come to me for advice, and a lot of times I don’t really make decisions for them but rather help them come up with their own decisions. That’s the same way I look at this question on what makes a great fantasy football player: just be like me.