By: Brian Cohen |

Most of the school was relaxing and stuffing their bellies on break, but the Jacks were hard at work. A game winning three pointer and five home wins in the Lumberjack Arena highlighted the action in Arcata. The Jacks were host to seven games over break and played in nine games total. Fall sports are all but over. The transition to winter sports is happening now. Spring sports are also starting to look toward next semester. Here is a breakdown of the action in Lumberjack sports:

Men’s Basketball:

The hardwood court in Lumberjack Arena was a battleground. The Jacks played in four home games in Lumberjacks Arena last week. Their first game was against Pacific Union. Pacific Union put up a fight as both teams went back and forth on long scoring runs. Tyras Rattler Jr. led the Jacks to victory with his first double double of the season notching 23 points and 10 rebounds. The Jacks came out on top 97-93.

The second game was a dominating performance by the Jacks as they blew out Simpson 111-78. As a team the Jacks shot almost 53 percent from the field in the first half and 68 percent from three in the second half. Malik Morgan lead the Jacks in scoring with 21 points against Simpson. Morgan also added four assists and two steals.

The most exciting game came in the third one against Dominican. It was another back and forth game. The game was tied with 30 seconds left, when Dominican missed a well defended three with six seconds left the Jacks had the ball for the last shot. Nikhil Lizotte raced across halfcourt and heaved up a 23 foot three pointer with one second left. Lizotte’s shot was a beauty and brought the win home for the Jacks 87-84. Tyras Rattler Jr. had a career night against Dominican too, putting but 29 points. Malik Morgan added 16 points while Calvin Young held down the defense with three blocks and 11 rebounds.

In the Jacks last game of their homestand they opened up conference play against Cal State San Marcos. The Jacks were once again sparked by Nikhil Lizotte. Lizotte had a career night making six three pointers while scoring 25 points total. He headed a 18-1 scoring run with three pointers giving the Jacks a 74-62 lead with five minutes left to play. Both teams shot over 50 percent from the field with the lead changed 12 times in the first half. The Jacks were able to hold off San Marcos’s comeback attempt as they pulled within six points in the closing minutes. Calvin Young had another great game with eight points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. The Jacks came out in top with the win 89-78. They are now 1-0 in conference play. The Jacks on the year are 6-1 and 5-0 at home in the Lumberjack Arena. The Jacks’ next game will be on Friday Dec. 2 when the Jacks travel to Cal State Los Angeles.

The Jacks also made moves during the break for next season roster. They signed six-foot-seven forward Dor Tut. Tut is a native of South Sudan and lives in San Diego where he plays basketball at Miramar College. He will join the team in the 2017-2018 season.

Women’s Basketball:

The women’s basketball team started their conference play before the break started. On the hardwood courts of Lumberjack Arena the Jacks dropped their conference opener against Cal State San Marcos 51-65. The Jacks were seeking their first win on the season when San Marcos had a huge second quarter. Humboldt State had 18 turnovers in the loss. New Head Coach Michelle Bento-Jackson was unhappy with the team’s performance and noted that the team has to do a much better job at taking care of the ball on offense. Teylor McMiller was the Jacks leading scorer with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Jacks welcomed their first ranked opponents of the year to Lumberjack arena. HSU hosted number two ranked California Baptist. The Jacks had another tough game of holding onto the ball. They committed 21 turnovers and were out rebounded by 11. Cal Baptist jumped out to a 10-2 lead and never looked back. They lead at the half 55-32. Baptist then opened the third quarter with an 18-2 run over HSU. The Jacks were never able to overcome the deficit, dropping another home game by a score of 93-59. Catharine Rees led the Jacks in scoring with 18 points.

The Jacks finally got their first win on the season and it was in front of the home crowd. Holy Names came into Arcata for a hard fought battle but ran into the hot hand of Tyra Turner. Turner put up a 26 point performance in the Jacks 71-62 victory. Turner also added five assists and five steals to go along with McMiller dropping 17 points. HSU shot 47 percent from the field, committed a season low in turnovers in 14, and scored 16 points off of Holy Names turnovers.

On Nov. 26 and 27 the Jacks traveled to Hayward for the Cal State East Bay Thanksgiving Shootout. The Jacks played in two games dropping both. They faced Academy of Art as they were going for back to back wins. They fell a little short as they were unable to close out the deficit in the final minutes. HSU shot 38 percent from the field while scoring 30 points inside the paint. HSU lost by a score of 62-73. Rees was the team’s leading scorer with 13 points. The Jack’s second game of the Thanksgiving Shootout was against Dominican University of California. Dominican came out fast and fierce putting up a halftime lead over the Jacks 52-32. The Jacks made good adjustments during the half and were able to outscore Dominican in both the third and fourth quarters. Unfortunately the first half lead was to big to overcome as the Jacks dropped the second game 70-81. Turner was once again the team’s leading scorer with 15 points. The Jacks are now 1-6 on the year, 0-1 in conference play and 1-2 at home. Their next game will be on Dec. 2 at Cal State Los Angeles.

Go Jacks!