Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Letter From the Editor Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Sam Armanino

Our political system has changed. The democratic party unfolded as multiple executives stepped down and a new republican party was created as Donald Trump left the ring victorious, hand-in-hand with the Electoral College.

As the system changed, The Lumberjack was forced to change. The Lumberjack placed all bets on Hillary Clinton. We made two mistakes in the coverage of the election that night. We had our cards placed for the countless polls showing a Clinton landslide and we discredited the possibility of a Trump victory at every corner.

Being a college student newspaper I think it’s important to understand how Trump won. The people in the Rust Belt, and many other rural regions, felt neglected by a media industry and disconnected from politicians. The Rust Belt has had a rich history as a booming, industrial powerhouse in the 50s that led the world economy in manufacturing.

But in the ‘90s, Bill Clinton, democrats and some republicans, embraced large globalization policies that would result in massive job losses and economic depression in these rural areas. Policies like NAFTA made entire towns in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Montana go into bankruptcy.

People saw their jobs being outsourced from big business to countries like China and India. During this stage, the elite class benefited and the other 90 percent grew further away. Then, bam, the economic meltdown and housing crash in 2008, where thousands of people lost entire life savings in the housing and property market.

Next came the bank bailouts, and Rust Belt voters felt another slap to the face from the government they began to hate. Fast forward to 2015 and along came Trump with “Make America great again” and “bring the jobs back.” A politician that gave voters in the rural regions of America a voice.

The Lumberjack, like so many media publications, neglected the “silent majority” at every step. We live in a bubble at Humboldt State and failed to see the amount of discontent in America.

I do believe through covering the election, some votes for Trump were a white-lash, fueled by racial beliefs. Other votes may have been casted just on the basis that the other candidate was a woman.

So Trump won and The Lumberjack had to scramble to flip one-sided articles that were prepared for a Clinton victory. One thing I learned being the editor-in-chief, is to expect the unexpected.

The editorial staff of The Lumberjack, never having covered an election, dropped everything and worked hard to get the unexpected news out. Working hard seemed to be a reoccurring theme for this semester’s Lumberjack staff. Covering the election was just one example of how we learned and grew as a news publication.

This is the last issue the current staff will produce. Next week, the new editorial staff will take over and follow in the footsteps of many great journalist that walked the halls of Humboldt State University.

The world is changing and our job as journalists is to document it. We were charged with the task of writing histories first draft. Through thick and thin, The Lumberjack was published every week thanks to everyone’s hard work.

I wish the new staff of The Lumberjack good luck.

Thank you,

Sam Armanino

Editor In Chief

Lumberjack Fall 2016