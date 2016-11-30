Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: My time writing for The Lumberjack Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Slauson Girl

Anyone who knows me, knows that I have a love-hate relationship with Humboldt State. I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences in Humboldt that have helped to broaden my perspective on life. However, I often wonder would I have thrived more in my undergrad had I chosen one of the 11 other schools that I got accepted into?

It was such an intense experience to be born and raised in the inner city, where I was segregated with other Blacks and Latinos, and then suddenly be immersed in a space where white professionals, and white people in general, dominate the space. It can be hard to handle for some to come from a place where they represented the majority, to now be a minority in a foreign land. The term “culture shock” is not something that should be taken lightly or as a joke. I personally have had to deal with culture shock, and it leads to states of depression and reclusion. The only way I was able to overcome these bouts of sadness was through writing, and through this, I have grown to develop a deep respect for the art of writing.

When I was introduced to journalism was when I fell in love with writing. As someone who represents the marginalized and the voiceless, I was amazed at how you can give power to those who lack it most through honest and neutral journalism.

I took my first shot at journalism through The Lumberjack. As a reporter for The Lumberjack, I was able to shed light on students and community members who were doing great work. In addition, I was able to shed light on important social and political issues that needed to be shared to a broader audience. My second time on The Lumberjack, I was able to produce a weekly column, which revolved around my experiences as a “ghetto girl” from South Central within a predominately white university. This semester, I had the opportunity of being the opinion editor, and I am forever grateful for the experience.

I tried to be the opinion editor last semester but was stifled by the newly elected editor-in-chief, who felt that I was not “neutral” or “open minded” (in her words) enough to produce the weekly editorial. This deeply hurt my feelings, as I knew the content of my weekly column aided in her views. In addition, this experience proved to me how difficult it can be to be your true, authentic self within white dominated spaces. As Black people within these spaces, often times we have to sacrifice or turn off certain aspects of ourselves to make white folks comfortable with our presence. I have always been in a constant struggle with this reality and vowed to never sacrifice parts of my identity or shrink to make others feel better.

This semester on The Lumberjack has been one of the most memorable of my HSU journey. It was such a fun experience being in the Lumberjack office on Tuesday nights with the staff producing the paper. The staff I got to work with this semester are some of the dopest kids with their own individual talents that aid in helping to create content and produce The Lumberjack weekly.

To the layout editors, to the photographers and copy editors, thank you for being dedicated to The Lumberjack, although you have other school priorities. To the homie Andrew Butler, you are so funny and I know you will do great things in life. Siu, I love you girl. Thanks for being a real one and a great listener. I am going to miss our conversations. And to our editor-in-chief, Sam Armanino, thanks for reaching out to me to be opinion editor this semester when others did not believe I was worthy or capable. You are a true leader and an overall great person. You did a good job as EIC and I believe you will do well in any leadership position. Marcy Burstiner, your enthusiasm and love for journalism adds fuel to my own fire. Thank you for your continued encouragement and support. It is through the eyes of others that I understand myself best.

“I became a journalist to come as close as possible to the heart of the world.”

— Henry Luce