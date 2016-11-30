Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: National Sports Pass Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Keaundrey Clark |

NBA

Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple double. Even with his numbers, it might not be enough to get this team where they want to be in June. That is still an amazing accomplishment. Anthony Davis has stayed healthy so far this season. He’s finally putting it all together and leads the league in scoring. The Warriors have hit their stride and have won 12 games in a row and are 16-2 on the season. The Christmas game between them and the Cavs will be huge. The latest top five teams via the NBA power rankings from NBA.com were:

Golden State Warriors (16-2) Cleveland Cavaliers (13-2) San Antonio Spurs (14-3) Los Angeles Clippers (14-4) Chicago Bulls (10-6)

NFL

The Cowboys are now 10-1, they have two MVP candidates that are also rookies. With a mammoth offensive line, I don’t think they’ll lose another game all year. The Raiders pulled another win out. This could end up being their best season in team history if all things break right. I’m calling it now the AFC West and NFC East will get three teams in the playoffs. The week 13 NFL power rankings released by NFL.com had this top five.

Dallas Cowboys (10-1) New England Patriots (9-2) Oakland Raiders (9-2) Seattle Seahawks (7-3-1) New York Giants (8-3)

College Football

Michigan vs. Ohio State turned into a classic. Ohio State was able to squeeze out an overtime victory. Alabama looked like their usual selves, dominating. With Clemson likely winning out and Washington doing so, the winner of Wisconsin and Penn State will likely jump into the College Football Playoffs. The playoff push to the national champion starts now, with every game having a win or go home mentality. The week 14 rankings released by ESPN yesterday had these as the top teams.

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Washington Michigan Wisconsin Penn State

College Basketball

Top 5 in the College Basketball Rankings

1 Kentucky The Wildcats have won their seven games by an average of 30.6 points. Freshman Malik Monk is averaging a team-high 19.3 points. 2 Villanova The Wildcats have a top-10 offense and defense Josh Hart is averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals. 3 North Carolina Five different Tar Heels are averaging at least 10.7 points through seven games. Joel Berry is averaging a team-high 17.1 points while shooting 47.1 percent from 3-point range. 4 Kansas Freshman Josh Jackson has reached double-figures in points in five straight games. He’s averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. 5 Duke Luke Kennard is averaging a team-best 17.1 points in 35.0 minutes per game. Duke is still waiting on their Super Freshmen Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles and Marques Bolden.