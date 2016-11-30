Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Overwatch review Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Wilson Hartsock

Sombra, Oni Genji and an arcade mode are some of the biggest changes to come to Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment’s first-person team-based shooter

The cyber-punk hacker from Mexico has made it to the game, bringing with her a plethora of new gadgets to shape team compositions. She wields a 60 shot SMG with the ability to hack other heroes abilities out of commission for a short period of time.



She’s a true escape artist and flanker with her short distance transport ability alongside her invisibility, easily giving her a map advantage in El Dorado and Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

Her Ultimate ability allows her to use an EMP to cancel the ultimates of her opponents, often times shifting the tides of battle. When mastered, she becomes one of the most lethal characters to watch for.

If Genji’s double-jumping shuriken-tossing action is more your style, it might be time to consider grabbing a friend and playing Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard’s version of League of Legends.

The “Nexus Challenge” asks PC players of Overwatch to play its sister-game and MOBA Heroes of the Storm. The game is free, and players who play fifteen matches with a friend in Heroes will unlock the Oni Genji skin, portrait, and stickers to use in Overwatch.

The challenge ends on January 4, and the collectible skins and stickers will never be available to players again.

Should you decide to stay glued to Overwatch, you’ll find a brand new playlist of games under the new Arcade Mode feature. This new feature allows one v. one, three v. three, all random heroes, all random brawls, and no-limits games. Oh, and a ton of more loot boxes.

For the first time since the game has been released, players can now receive loot boxes through Arcade Mode rather than leveling up or paying real money.

If a player wins one randomly chosen mode or a three v. three match on the new Ecopoint: Antarctica map, they will be rewarded with a free loot box once a week. Should you win three matches of any of the new modes, another loot box is awarded.

This can be repeated three times per week leaving players with five additional loot boxes every week.

All this content-driven motivation isn’t over yet with Blizzard announcing that it will be releasing a new Oasis map in the near future as well as a rework for Symmetry after developers felt she was underpowered.



Though nothing is set in stone. If anyone is interested in experiencing some of these new features or incoming content, be sure to check out the Public Test Realm. It’s free to everyone who owns the game and plays on PC.