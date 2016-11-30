Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Safety pin trends arrives at Humboldt State Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

by Domanique Crawford |

At the Making a More Inclusive and Safer Community Forum, many faculty, staff, students and community members were seen with a safety pin on their clothing. Even President Rossbacher could be seen wearing her safety pin as she circulated the room.

The safety pin is the new political fashion statement item. Wearing the safety pin is an active stance of solidarity with minorities in all communities due to the increased post-election racial and sexual crimes.

The event was thrown together by Richard Boone, dean of the College of Natural Resources and Sciences and Noah Zerbe, interim dean of the college on Nov. 17. HSU and local community members gathered at the Great Hall to address post-election tensions and the community need.

After groups discussed the second question posed at the forum, “What does safety look like?” Carlrey Delcastillo, an associated student representative, took the time to address the forum about the new safety pin fashion trend.

“Here’s the thing: we can’t just stop at the safety pin,” Delcastillo said. “Just wearing it is great, letting people know that they have supporters out there. But we also have to act, we also have to talk, we can’t just be a bystander if you are going to wear the safety pin.”

America’s new safety pin movement mimics the U.K.’s protest of the June Brexit vote, in which the U.K. decided to leave the European Union. Protesters in the U.K. wore the pins to symbolize solidarity with the minorities threatened by results and what it could mean for their communities.

The movement took root in the United States after an American woman living in Britain posted a photo of safety pins and a caption suggesting to wear pins to show solidarity with refugees and immigrants on her twitter feed.

Celebrities like Patrick Stewart, Olivia Wilde and T.R. Knight took to social media and posted selfies showing off their pins.

Many people understand the symbolism of solidarity that the pin represents, like HSU critical race, gender and sexualities study and women’s studies major Taryn Whitaker, but also think there has to be action and understanding in addition to the visible show of support.

“I feel a better alternative to wearing a pin would be to do the things people of color have actually already been asking white folks to do for a long time,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker continues to suggest steps in addition to wearing the pin to show support.

“We can check our own white privilege, call out racism whenever we witness it and learn about systemic oppression and especially learn about the prison industrial complex,” Whitaker said.

Though the safety pin movement is growing popular, many take to social media to criticize the movement as being a lazy way of showing support without getting involved. Critics like San Francisco State University broadcast major Matthew Fowler are also appalled that simply wearing a safety pin could be called a social movement and likened to the Abolition Movement or the Women’s Rights Movement.



“I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but calling the act of wearing a safety pin a movement is insulting,” Fowler said.