The fears of Trump

By: Rigmor Angel Soerensen

I watched the presidential election together with freshmen in the Sunset resident hall. Some were silenced while others were crying when Trump got closer to victory.

18-year-old Kimberly Nguyen said that Trump winning defines the country we live in. “It shows how a majority of the states think as Trump and what he represents,” Nguyen said.

Since the elections there have been anti-Trump demonstrations all over the country; also in Arcata and Eureka. I can understand that people are scared because we don’t know what will happen next with Trump in the driving seat.

18-year-old Brenda Sanchez is concerned that Trump will emphasize more sexual violence and racism. When I asked Sanchez why she was concerned about specifically sexual violence and racism she said it was because of how Trump talks about women in public.

In 2013, according to Huffington Post, Trump tweeted that sexual assault in the military is totally expected:

“26,000 unreported sexual assaults in the military-only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men & women together?”

19-year-old Alexia Chavez is concerned about how Trump stands on immigration and military. “I don’t think he thinks about what he says. I’m concerned he’ll make very rash decisions,” Chavez said.

The first step of Trump’s 10-point plan to put America first is to “begin working on an impenetrable physical wall on the southern border, on day one. Mexico will pay for the wall.”

Only at HSU 26 percent of the student population identifies as Latinx according to HSU’s webpage. Trump’s vision is to “prioritize the jobs, wages and security of the American people.” Think about how many Latinx’s participate in the services going on in this country. I can’t even imagine many of them that are here undocumented. A lot of Latinx HSU students are here legally, while their parents may not be. That’s why the election created fear, because they are scared their families are going to be split.

So what can we do as a community against Trump as president? We’ll there’s maybe not much to do other than keeping together. America has been through ‘unwanted’ presidents before, so I believe we can do it again. He can pursue congress to approve laws we’re against, but it doesn’t mean that we have to agree.