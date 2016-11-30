Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The fourth wave of feminism through art Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

by Sue Vuna |

Life-like sculptures and exuberant paintings of plump breasts, round thighs and rotund midsections breathe a new frequency of life into the Karshner Lounge. This gallant and lively display of the female form is part of the IV Womyn art show. The show is a collective work of Humboldt State art students Taylar Mason, Ngan Ho, Yengiang Nguyen and Daisy Ramirez.

“We’re on a mission to liberate and empower women through our art,” Ho said.

The varying degrees of elements and emotions encapsulated in their artwork is reminiscent of the women’s varying backgrounds, nationalities and places of origin.

“We all have our own experiences but one common thing that unites us is we’re all female artists,” Mason said.

Beyond the four walls of the Karshner Lounge, the importance of empowering women through art is still relevant. Ho explains how the IV Womyn art show contributes to the fourth wave of feminism.

“Right now, the fourth wave is us. It’s about including all the women in the world,” Ho said. “The first three waves of feminism focused on hetero-white females. The fourth wave is intersectional, taking into account different backgrounds and nationalities.”

The IV Womyn art show is currently on display at the Karshner Lounge. Mason, Ho, Nguyen and Ramirez will have an opening reception and mixer on Dec. 1 from 6 – 8 p.m. along with music, food and spoken word.

Taylar Mason and Ngan Ho share more about the thought process that goes into their art.

The Lumberjack: Is there a recurring theme or focus of your artwork?

Taylar Mason: The female form, my sexuality and women’s sexuality. I incorporate different body types and freedom for women to experience sexuality, regardless of what they look like. I’ve been wanting to say a lot about how women’s genitals can look very different so I have just gaping vaginas with lots of labia and lacy hanging skin. I also use a lot of symbolism and things about my spirituality.

LJ: What types of symbolism, and what do you mean by spirituality?

TM: I use ancient symbols and dream symbolism. We all have an interconnectedness through our dreams and our collective unconsciousness.

LJ: Do you ever work with the male form?

TM: I did a series of phallic interpretations of penises of different shapes and sizes. They all had foreskin which was an important part of my statement. All my male forms are represented as just penises with eyes, which says something about how men serve women.

LJ: From an artist’s perspective, what’s the symbolism behind that?

TM: Just the eye gives you the personification that it [the penis] is a whole individual person. People don’t like to see them so I wanted to be brash and show penises, especially uncircumcised.

LJ: Describe the process

TM: As I was making the clay forms of the penises, I added foreskin, which was reminiscent of eyelids, so I started painting the eyeballs on the tip of the penis.

LJ: Why focus on the female form?

TM: There’s one way females are represented, like this socially acceptable view of what “beauty” is. Even if I make a socially appropriate, Barbie-looking form, I make it more realistic with a natural vagina that’s isn’t some perfect cookie-cutter, little dried apricot.

LJ: How do you represent the female form in your work?

Ngan Ho: When I came here I learned to make molds out of plaster. I started making molds of breasts — my own breasts and other female friends’ breasts.

LJ: Do you have a favorite mold of breasts that you’ve made?

NH: I just made a mold of my friend’s breast. She’s a female to male trans. He was married to my friend but then realized he was male and not female. I think it’s awesome that I get to immortalize his breasts before he removes them.

LJ: What inspires your work?

NH: My art is a balance between my Asian side and my American side and being a third-culture kid — which is taking my two cultures and creating my own third culture.

LJ: What do you like about working with molds?

NH: I like mold making because it’s exact. It’s basically a 3-D picture. I can try to hand build it but I know it’s not going to be as exact or accurate.

LJ: What is your creative process like?

NH: My process is free-flowing. I don’t always have a concrete idea when I make things. My work is psychological. It feels like it’s flowing from my brain, through my hands, into the clay. Afterwar, I take a step back and reflect on why I made what I did and what it means.

LJ: Who in your life has influenced your work?

NH: I grew up surrounded by a lot of women in my life: my mom, aunt, grandma. So I was always interested in empowering women and making sure women had a voice. Being a feminist, I want to make work that is inclusive so people from all cultures and all walks of life can relate to it in some way.