To cut or not to cut

Circumcised vs. uncircumcised

by Ashley Groze |

When boys are born, they have a foreskin covering the penis head. If the foreskin is taken off, the penis is then circumcised, or cut. If not, it is regarded as uncircumcised or uncut.

For many years, circumcising male infants was a common procedure in many different countries. The practice can be performed in a hospital or during a religious ceremony. Although most males were circumcised at some point in some cultures, circumcision is becoming less common.

Nikolaus Dene is a fifth year kinesiology major at Humboldt State.

“I’ve heard that you have more feeling when you’re uncircumcised because of all the nerves in the extra skin,” Dene said.

Debate arises around the differences in sexual feelings with men circumcised versus uncircumcised. Since circumcision involves the removal of half the skin on the penis, men lose many of the penile fine touch receptors after the procedure.

“I think it should be the baby’s choice,” Dene said. “It’s involuntary surgery.”

People usually decide to circumcise the penis because of the potential health risks that come along with leaving the skin intact. There is over 12 times the risk of urinary tract infections in uncircumcised infants compared with circumcised infants. Leaving the penis uncircumcised increases the risk of inflammation and infection. Penile cancer is 20 times less common in circumcised men compared with uncircumcised men. This is a serious disease, however it is important to know that penile cancer is rare, with low rates even in uncircumcised men.

When men become sexually active, an intact foreskin can increase two to four times the risk of many sexually transmitted infections, including genital herpes, human papillomavirus and syphilis. Lack of circumcision even puts a man’s female partner at increased risk of STI’s.

Having a foreskin is the number one risk factor for HIV infection in heterosexual men. Uncircumcised men have two to eight times the risk of HIV, compared with circumcised men.

Kyle Blumer is a junior business major at HSU.

“My girlfriend says she would never touch an uncircumcised penis, but she’s never seen one in person,” Blumer said. “Most girls have told me that uncircumcised dicks are gross.”