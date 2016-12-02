Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: This week in science (Nov. 25 – Dec. 2) Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Claire Roth |

Botany – Ginkgos demystified

Due to their high tolerance for pollution, ginkgo trees are a favorite in many cities across the nation. They can be seen lining the streets, their oddly-shaped leaves cluttering the pavement in swaths of yellow and green. What passersby may not know, however, is that this resilient plant is the oldest extant species of tree on earth. It was not until recently that biologists cracked the genome of the ginkgo, an exciting breakthrough in the history of what many refer to as a living fossil. Since the ginkgo tree’s existence has been traced as far back as 270 million years ago, the investigation of its genome may provide valuable information that had once been beyond reach.

Environment – Wetland worries

Though many were filled in over a century ago for farming purposes, much of Humboldt County still consists of wetlands and marshlands. Many of these areas are seasonal wetlands, meaning they only exist during the rainy season. Seasonal wetlands host a booming biodiversity that cannot be found in year-round wetlands like portions of the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary. They are often teeming with species of insects and plankton that serve as food for birds and other larger animals. However, human interference in these areas, such as making seasonal wetlands permanent for aesthetic purposes or the areas being threatened by ongoing drought, poses a serious threat to the unique web of life sustained there. Scientists are now making an effort to map the affected seasonal wetland areas in order to get a better idea of what can be done.

Wildlife – Platypuses and echidnas to the rescue

A hormone exists within the stomachs and venom of platypuses and echidnas that may prove useful in treating those with diabetes. The hormone regulates the blood glucose within both animals and is actually present with human stomachs as well. Though the hormone degrades quickly in the animals’ and our stomachs, its existence in platypus and echidna venom is what researchers in Australia are currently interested in. This is due to the fact that the hormone lasts much longer in the animals’ venom than in their stomachs. The bodies of people with type two diabetes cannot keep the blood sugar balance their bodies need due to the quickly disappearing status of this hormone in their stomachs. Further research on the hormone’s ability to exist longer in platypus and echidna venom may be the first step down the road to a new treatment possibility.

