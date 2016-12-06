Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: AHHA seeks to Create Tiny House Villages For The Homeless Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Tina Sampay

On Thursday Nov. 3, the City of Eureka ended its overnight sleeping program for the homeless without any prior notice. The homeless were “evicted” from the city designated campsite and threatened with tickets and fines. This means currently there are no legal places for the homeless to sleep. This only adds to the plight of the homeless population in Eureka and Arcata.

Homelessness in Humboldt County is becoming an increasing issue due largely to the fact that a lot of the mental health services and resources for the elderly and disabled continue to dwindle. These might be the factors that aided in Eureka city council declaring a shelter crisis for the City of Eureka.

Nezzie Wade is the president of Affordable Homeless Housing Alternatives (AHHA).

“There are several hundred people for whom there is nothing. They don’t qualify for any of the programs, they don’t have services and they don’t have resources,” Wade said.

There are shelters in Arcata and Eureka, in addition to nonprofit organizations and community members, who are dedicated in providing food, shelter and resources to the homeless population.

To gain access to the main shelter in Eureka, you are not allowed to bring your belongings. Homeless people are forced to part with their pets and cherished items for a temporary place indoors to rest the night.

There is an overall lack of rehabilitation services that will give those who have been homeless for years the ability to successfully transition into a home and not fall back into the cycle of homelessness.

“A lot of people who are homeless have serious mental health issues,” Wade said. “We want to provide spaces where they are safe, warm, dry and free from interactions from law enforcement.”

AHHA understands that those who are homeless and have been for years, need help that is based upon a continuum–small steps toward the ultimate goal, which is getting the homeless person within their own home. It is important to note that those who are homeless may need to be reintroduced to the ways of maintaining a home after surviving outdoors for years.

AHHA’s goal is to gain access to land where they can develop tiny house villages for the homeless. They hope to build detached bedrooms so that those who are homeless can have a room they can sleep in and a door to close. The idea revolves around small community living, which is the first part of the continuum or transition. Those who experienced chronic homelessness have survived in part from the help and resources of their fellow homeless peers.

“The reason we focus on developing community is because those who are homeless have strong support within their homeless community,” Wade said. “That’s been the travesty about breaking up all the homeless encampments in Eureka because they have lost track of their friends and their family. They aren’t eligible for the same resources they used to rely on within their community.”

AHHA has developed tiny house prototypes to illustrate the model of detached bedrooms they plan to develop into tiny housing communities. Troy Williams is one of the volunteers who helped build these prototypes and says he thinks AHHA’s plans of tiny housing communities is a good idea.

“I hope they can gather all the resources that they need,” Williams said. “If I was homeless, I would rather one of the tiny bedrooms than to be out in the elements.”

Initially, AHHA hoped to partner with the City of Eureka in bringing forth their tiny house villages, but has received much resistance. AHHA has done everything they can to apply for city grants and help from the city, but since the city is heavily invested in providing funding for already established nonprofits, it has been extremely difficult for AHHA to break ground. In addition, being a new organization without a track record further aids in the resistance AHHA receives.

This has not deterred AHHA, however, who has decided to seek funding through other avenues such as state grants, partnerships with the community, organizations and donors.

“What we really need is a place or land. If we had the place, the rest will follow because there are a lot of people in the community who want to help us build,” Wade said.

To get involved, you can go to AHHA’s website where it has the necessary contact information on how to reach the board members, in addition to ways you can donate. AHHA is currently seeking those who want to volunteer, as well as donors that can help secure land or funding to help produce the envisioned tiny house villages for the homeless. AHHA hopes to partner with organizations and be invited to present their plans in hopes of future collaborations.

Nanette Deean is someone who has received help by AHHA. Due to a falling out with family members, she experienced homelessness for two years before she was able be placed in her own camp-trailer, due to help from AHHA.

“AHHA is trying to do a good thing. I personally view their plan to be better suited than what’s out there,” Deean said. “The city did not help me personally. AHHA had a huge role in restoring my faith in humanity. AHHA has helped me tremendously, not just with housing, but emotional support and making the transition back into a home.