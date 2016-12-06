Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: An idiotic sports column Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura

I want you to imagine an extremely attractive person standing in front of you. This person is everything you want. They’re as flawless as can be. You’re looking and you think to yourself that it can’t get any better. But to your amazement it gets better.

The internet is a lawless land and the most toxic place on the internet is the comment section of anything that pertains to the Warriors. Heck, I see “the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead” in some places that have nothing to do with basketball.

I understand where the saltiness comes from. But let’s go back to our imaginations again. Think of that special somebody and try to get mad at them for being too beautiful. You can’t. Even if this person is taken by someone else, you have to appreciate how dang gorgeous this person is.

That bodacious person is the Warriors. And with the addition of superstar Kevin Durant that bodacious person got even more bodacious. So bodacious that the city of Oakland should secede to make it’s own nation just to have the Warriors compete against teams worldwide for the next Olympics.

If you’re a fan of another team you have to at least appreciate how the Warriors play. It’s not like one person is carrying the load like what Russell Westbrook is doing with the Thunder. They have an unselfish brand of basketball and truly beat teams with teamwork.

Michael Jordan revolutionized basketball with his dominance. He single-handedly changed basketball and the shoe game. His influence created a generation of players trying to emulate his athletic, isolation-style game like Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady.

I hope the Warriors-style of play can change the next generation of players that focuses on team play and fundamentals. I also hope to meet the bodacious person of your imagination.