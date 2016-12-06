Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Communicating with Pelican Bay State Prison Inmates Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Seeking Humanity in Inhumane Places

By: Sue Vuna

Tania Mejia’s mind was not in the classroom, it was looming in the dark and cold prison cells of the men she writes to behind bars. Students scurried through the rain to get to class as Mejia sat transfixed on a bench outside of the library. Her cheeks were wet from the tears she could not hold back as she talked about the often forgotten stories of people behind bars. These stories are afforded a rare chance of being heard through the outpour of letters she receives from being a prison pen pal.

Thousands of men are caged in stark concrete boxes for up to 23-hours a day two hours away from Humboldt State, at Pelican Bay State Prison (PBSP). Inmate Gilberto Garcia wrote that the stench of corruption is so foul that even the pelicans refuse to land. The close proximity of a maximum security prison to an institution of higher education that pledges social justice and environmental awareness has fostered some communication between prisoners and individuals in the HSU community. For Mejia, a communications major at HSU, it’s penpalling with over 80 inmates across 20 different states. For Sharon Fennell, it’s the sultry sounds of deep soul and smooth R&B that connects her to the prisoners at Pelican Bay. Fennell is better known to inmates as the familiar voice of Sista Soul, host of ‘Sista’s Place’ on KHSU for the last 35 years. The music of Marvin Gaye and The Temptations set the background for discussions about different aspects of prison reform and dedications from loved ones on the outside to inmates at Pelican Bay. In a letter to the Lumberjack, PBSP inmate William Hopeau wrote:

“Yes, your school is full of activists but if it wasn’t for Sista Soul on KHSU no one would know this place exists,” Hopeau wrote. “She has truly helped spread word of the struggle to make changes and shut down the SHU (Solitary Housing Unit).”

Mejia and Fennell’s communication with Pelican Bay inmates and the pursuit of justice by individuals from within these two seemingly different institutions, Pelican Bay State Prison and Humboldt State, is what ties them together. Students at HSU mobilized and rallied against racial injustices, proposed tuition hikes, the North Dakota Access Pipeline and the current political climate in the past semester alone. Despite being stripped of basic human decencies and rights, a small group of political prisoners locked down at Pelican Bay’s notorious Security Housing Unit for decades rallied together and mobilized the largest hunger strike in California prison protest history. The strike sparked solidarity amongst prisoners in California demanding an end to long-term, indeterminate sentences for prisoners held in solitary confinement as well as the need for better education and rehabilitation programs. According to a report from the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, the statewide strike lasted for 60 days in the summer of 2013 as an estimated 30,000 inmates across California’s 33 prisons went without food.

While murderers, rapists and other criminals serve due time behind bars– they are human. In a letter to the Lumberjack, PBSP inmate Kyron Aubrey wrote:

“The vulgar treatment by the correctional officers and the inhumane conditions that we must endure is outright disgusting…Being stripsearched every other day in front of no less than ten other men is not my thing….I understand that we’ve broken the rules imposed by our state but does that give the state prison system the right to snatch our humanity? You tell me.”

There are prisoners in the system who have been wrongfully convicted and still serving time. California leads the nation with the highest number of wrongfully accused convictions according to a study by the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. The study found that at least 200 wrongful convictions have been exonerated by the state of California since 1989, collectively setting back those convicted 1,300 years of freedom and costing taxpayers $129 million.

In a letter to the Lumberjack, PBSP inmate Jovan Ibarra wrote:

“I came to prison in 2009 when I was 19-years-old and got sentenced to life for something I didn’t do. I got life over people lying about me. I [have] been doing my appeal since 2011 to prove my innocence and I won’t give up until I get my freedom.”

Just beyond the status quo of what it means to be a student and what it means to be a prisoner lies the intertwined stories of individuals seeking justice, communication and humanity. In a letter to The Lumberjack, PBSP inmate Abisai Elizondo wrote:

“It comes to a certain point when most in here are forgotten and many give up the most important thing in here- hope.”

______________________________________________________________________

Letters from the Penitentiary:

Words from inmates at Pelican Bay written through letters received by Lumberjack writer Sue Vuna and Humboldt State student Tania Mejia.

I have been wondering about the political consciousness of the campus considering the recent attention given to the tough on crime rhetoric and politics of the past, the harmful effects of mass incarceration on urban communities, the pro-life movement and the shift in support of the death penalty,and the view of life sentences as the new death penalty and of course the attention, and light shined on solitary confinement by Pelican Bay prisoners including myself via hunger strike. I wondered if students and the school would be interested in sponsoring a secular self-improvement program here created by prisoners.

-Desinique Rivers, V14639

Pelican Bay State Prison

I did not know HSU is that close to us (Pelican Bay). That is fascinating especially when I think about the state and its potential that it could develop if they shifted their investment efforts from state prisons to the education system. I be seeing Lumberjack football commercials all the time and I would be lying if I said I’ve never fantasized about going there.

-Kyron Aubrey, F95041

Pelican Bay State Prison

We are also humans. Everyone thinks we are animals not realizing we breathe the same air and share close feelings that are alike.

Angel Corella, T82975

Pelican Bay State Prison

After years of self reflection, reading books like “The New Jim Crow” and Elizabeth Hinton’s “War on Poverty” I see that this system has been in place long before us. Don’t get me wrong there are some weirdos who deserve to be in here. I believe it’s a lot of factors that play into eliminating the mass incarceration monster like sincere re-entry programs and family support (if you have one).”

Maurice Walker, V08102

Pelican Bay State Prison

It wasn’t until my time being spent isolated in administrative segregation and its living conditions where I noticed the effect this place leaves on both the inmate and their family members by distancing communication with loved ones which is one of the many ways the California prison system lacks effort to present us with proper social skills to rejoin society in the outside world.

Amadeo Vasquez, AF1725

Pelican Bay State Prison

Editor’s note: The quotes from Pelican Bay inmates were received through letters to Tania Mejia and Lumberjack editor and writer Sue Vuna. Full disclosure and permission of the use of the information inmates provided was fully permitted. If you are interested in further information about pen-palling or have further questions, contact Tania Mejia or Sue Vuna via The Lumberjack.