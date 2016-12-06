Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Jacks Pass Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura

Football

Junior running back Ja’Quan Gardner and left tackle Alex Cappa were named 2016 Division II CCA First Team All-Region team.

Gardner led the GNAC conference in rushing yards with 1300 and in touchdowns with 19. Cappa and Gardner helped the Lumberjacks end the season with a 7-6 record.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team dropped their first conference game this week losing 76-68 to Cal State Los Angeles.

The Lumberjacks were down by six after the first quarter but only scored seven points in the second quarter down and were down 42-26.

It was much of the same in the third quarter and the Lumberjacks headed into the fourth quarter down 22. The Lumberjacks got off to a hot start in the fourth erasing the deficit going on a 13-5 run. They eventually cut the lead to six with eight seconds but their rally ended as time ran out.

Freshman guard Tyra Turner had a team high 14 points and nine rebounds. She’s averaging 12 points per game this season.

The Lumberjacks are now 1-7 with a 0-2 conference record.

They have back-to-back games this weekend playing at Chico State on Friday and at Stanislaus State Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team squandered an 18-point lead ending their six-game win streak with a 85-82 loss to Cal State Los Angeles.

The Lumberjacks got off to a hot start ending the first half going on a 19-7 run. They had a 54-37 lead entering the second half.

In the second half they struggled to stop Cal State Los Angeles’ offense from scoring. They shot 52 percent and outscored the Jacks 48-28 in the second half.

Sophomore forward Calvin Young II shot 10-15 from the field for 24 points off the bench. He also had a team-high 16 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Nikhil Lozette followed up a 25 point performance last game with 23 points.

The men’s basketball team also have back-to-back games this weekend at Chico State and Stanislaus State.