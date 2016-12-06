Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Mental health week at HSU Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Iridian Casarez

The Peer Health Educators took to the quad to give students free fruit to put in their water bottles as part of their Mental Health week.

Paola Hortalueza is a fourth year marine biology major who works in the Peer Health Education office. Hortalueza was helping with the booth.

“We’re giving out vitamin C, energy and fruit that hydrates,” Hortalueza said. “We understand that this week is going to be stressful so we’re doing these workshops as a way to make students de-stress.”

The Peer Health Education office is offering free workshops on how to de-stress throughout the week. The workshops include make your own bath bombs, stress less pleasure and DIY tea blends.

Cali Dorsh is a senior critical race and gender studies major and a second year peer health educator. Dorsh will be coordinating a tea blending workshop for Mental Health Week.

The workshop will focus on how to make tea that they could make themselve.

“Students will realized especially with the Co-op being so close that it’s accessible to them where they can make their own tea for their wellness,” Dorsh said. “It’s a good way to offer students different options for self-care.”