Pipeline will not pass: From Humboldt to Standing Rock and back again

By: Emily Owen

After months of effort from the Standing Rock Sioux and water protectors, the Obama administration, Department of Justice and Army Corps of Engineers decided to reroute the Dakota Access Pipeline to another location with less controversy that has yet to be decided upon.

While those involved view this as a victorious and historic moment, their focus now is to push for significant divestments from the fossil fuel industry. Environmental activists are preparing to continue the fight to keep pipelines out of the ground. Their expectation is that this will become increasingly more difficult under a Trump presidency.

Josh West, a recent HSU business management graduate, is among the water protectors who have decided to stay in Standing Rock until the Dakota Access Pipeline is stopped for good.

“Army corps is a victory for sure,” West said. “However, the Energy Transfer Partners are continuing to drill. The Oceti Sakowin Camp is asking those who are prepared to stay, so I am.”

A group of about 20 Humboldt State students made the 26-hour drive to the Standing Rock reservation over fall break, joining fellow earth protectors in the fight to protect the threatened area.

Madeline Bauman, HSU sophomore, arrived at the camp the morning after a violent evening that escalated to the point that one water protector had to get her arm amputated. For 10 hours, protectors withstood icy blasts from water cannons in 28 degree temperature.

Bauman sensed the deep, dark effect the possibility of the Dakota Access Pipeline had on the protectors. Even more powerful was the protectors’ will to keep standing up for what they believed in.

“DAPL is the very definition of money influencing government, and they would have been untouchable if the veterans hadn’t joined our fight,” Bauman said. “You don’t have to be an extremist to understand the implications of veterans going back into battle against their own government. There was a very tangible feeling that our government was on the side of the corporations and capitalism was quite literally attacking its own people.”

Bauman was moved by the gravity of what had occurred over the last few months in North Dakota. Although the situation was dire for those involved, it had a profound healing effect on the unity of indigenous peoples throughout the world.

“The elders of all seven tribes haven’t come together since the 1800s and there was a real feeling of thankfulness at the camp,” Bauman said. “People were constantly saying how grateful they were for the black snake for bringing everyone back together.”

Noelle Sully, HSU sophomore environmental studies major and President of the Healing Vibrations Club, left Standing Rock with a mission to emphasize the importance of bringing unity to our communities. Sully reserved the Green and Gold room in Founders Hall every Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in order to create a space for uniting various activist groups in our community.

“There’s all these groups doing different kinds of activism and I want them to all come together,” Sully said. “Everyone at Standing Rock was working towards a common goal and because there was so much unity, they were able to actually get something done.”