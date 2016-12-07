Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: College Cravings Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Ashley Groze

The Struggle to Eat on a Budget

Finding time to eat between classes is a struggle that many college students face every day. College students are far from rich. With the common assumption that we live off of ramen noodles and coffee, it’s not hard to believe that the price of food can make it hard for us to eat a balanced meal three times a day. Whether we plan our meals for the week or plan on eating wherever we are at the moment, most HSU students can say that they’ve eaten on campus at least once. Without having a J-points discount, the price can sometimes triple when paying with cash or card. Many students are shocked to see their total when they purchase food at campus dining locations.

Jack Bradley is a kinesiology major, so health is pretty important to him. When he isn’t at the gym or in class, you can typically catch him with a plate of gains before his next shift at the J.

“It’s nice working at the J because I get the employee discount which makes things so affordable,” Bradley said. “Although I do enjoy a burrito from the depot once in awhile.”

Bradley thinks that having more food choices and extending the hours could satisfy more students.

Jared Dunhin is a junior zoology major at HSU. He thinks the prices for on campus dining are pretty fair compared to some other dining locations in the area. Dunhin typically eats at the Depot or the College Creek Marketplace.

“The food is pretty monotonous,” Dunhin said. “I wish there were more fish options than just fish and chips.”

The only complaint that Dunhin has is that the Depot doesn’t open until 8 a.m. and on days where he works at 8 a.m., he’ll have to wait until his break to get food.

Olivia White is a senior art education major. When she is early for class, she likes to treat herself to a breakfast burrito from the Depot.

“They are just so warm and filling,” White said. “It’s a great way to start my morning.”

Although White digs the Depot burritos, sometimes her pockets are not on the same page.

“I rarely get them because they cost so damn much! I’m broke as fuck!” White said.

When White is anticipating a paycheck, she will usually make eggs for breakfast. She aims to cook dinner every night so she can take leftovers the next day. She keeps them in tupperware to heat up before a jaunt to her next lecture.

“The prices are just not ideal when you’re trying to pay bills and rent without any assistance,” White said.