Editorial: Collegiate voices finding activism

By: Lumberjack Editorial Board

Student activism in higher education; It’s a traditional hallmark of American academia, it’s a democratic construct that fosters great change– and for Humboldt State students; whether political, social, or environmental; it’s a fundamental part of the experience.

When organized correctly, student activist groups have had a historical impact on social movements. During times of extreme political or social upheaval, students have organized and engaged in activism helping to dictate the outcomes of major movements like the Civil Rights Movement.

The Lumberjack believes that when students here on campus assemble and protest, it must be done so with a clear message and solidarity. Too often the theme of a protest is muddied by differing messages and a lack of continuity among its participants. We don’t want to give the opposition the chance to reduce a strong show of activism to a petty list of complaints or simply nullify it as irrelevant.

The 1964 Berkeley Free Speech movement students formed the United Front and protested to express political views on campus even before protesting on campus was permissible. Although 773 students were arrested for occupying the administration building, the movement resulted in the right to use the University campus for political activity and debate.

Many changes during the Jim Crow South begin on college campuses. It was young students both in college and high schools who stood up in a time when everyone expected them to sit down, and the first black woman to be forcefully thrown from her seat on a train was protesting lynching. She was a college teacher and high school educator by the name of Ida B. Wells.

After the divisive presidential campaigning curated by President-elect Donald Trump, the response to this election has been the widespread rise of student activism in the form of protests. HSU students even took to the streets for a week of protests with vague and yet rallying chants of “dump Trump”, and “not my president.”

Once Donald Trump is sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States, we are bound to wittiness more protests and an urgency to fight against Trump’s policies.

We understand that people are angered that a man such as Trump who expresses such hateful rhetoric is president-elect and serves as a symbol for the American people. The protest showcased HSU student’s feelings about Trump but failed to clarify a clear plan of action. We believe that it’s important that students activists are more critical in how they assemble and why.

No matter the form of advocacy chosen, the action taken must have a clear message and desired results. In 2015, Missouri state student advocacy groups organized a series of protests, boycotts and hunger strikes in response to racial incidents on campus. Their successful advocacy for social justice led to a change in administrative procedure and inspired other colleges like the University of California-Los Angeles and the University of Michigan to do the same.

The Missouri state students had a clear message and used different methods to reinforce addressing the rise of racially charged incidents in their community.

A fight without an apparent cause can get lost in the noise. Although well-intentioned, sometimes a movement can do more harm than good. We want HSU students to be passionate, be motivated, even be angry but most importantly be intelligent in your response to the bigotry and the hatred.