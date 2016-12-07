Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Game Review: Titanfall 2 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Wilson Hartsock

Guns, jetpacks, and giant robots.

Welcome to Titanfall 2, a game jampacked with enough sci fi, gun-toting goodness to keep the most seasoned online and solo players entertained for hours.

The game is set on the Frontier, a system of planets, stuck in an eternal conflict between armed corporations vying for planetary resources and a good-guy militia hoping to send these corporate bastards packing.

You play as a pilot. Pilots in this universe aren’t your average fly-by guys. Pilots are known as elite soldiers equipped with jump-packs that allow players to clear large distances and wall-run, creating a very agile soldier.

These high-tech soldiers are also equipped with what’s called a Titan, a large bipedal robot that is AI-controlled waiting for pilots to take them into manual mode. Should they decide not to, no problem. That big badass robot will follow you around the battlefield picking off enemies attempting to harm the pilot.

Titanfall is the command that pilots make mid-battle and players are treated with an over-the-top scene where they watch their huge robots come crashing down from space only to be commanded on the battlefield.

This unique battlefield mechanic is what separates it from the enormous flock of multiplayer shooters.

The transition between controlling the pilot and steering a Titan is seamless, and feels almost instantaneous.

Titanfall isn’t new to the online shooter format and brings with it a new way to play the genre. Very quickly you learn that standing still or not taking advantage of your jump pack is a guaranteed ticket to death.

Titanfall does have its flaws. There are numerous amounts of weapons and titans to choose from and it is not entirely intuitive. It took me awhile to get the hang of what weapons were best to use and how to choose them.

Often with shooters, I always go for the sniper rifle loadout first. This is a terrible idea. Due to the agile nature of the Pilots, they can easily run out of the way of a bullet. The multiplayer menu where players can customize their Titan’s and weapon loadouts are confusing, among the idea of factions.

It seems that Titanfall 2’s attempt at customizability of the Pilot and Titan can hinder players. Due to a lot of the better weapons being locked to higher levels of Pilots, it takes a new player quite awhile before they’re able to keep up with their online peers.

And being bad in a multiplayer shooter is unforgivable to a lot of the newer players, which leads to my next point.

Although it’s not the fault of the game’s developers, Respawn Entertainment, all online shooter’s come with the same toxic player base. Player’s that are constantly chatting things like “omg git gud” or “how are u this bad” are constantly being sloshed around matches, regardless of who’s fault it is.

Level-locking weapons and titans does work to motivate players to keep coming back, so long as their toxic experience doesn’t leave them in tears and dashing for their return-receipt.

With that being said, Titanfall 2 is a top-tier multiplayer shooter. So long as players come in with some tough skin and a motivation to “git gud,” they’ll be treated with a unique sci-fi experience incomparable to its predecessors. Besides, if multiplayer doesn’t work out, there’s always an amazing single-player campaign.