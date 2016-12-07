Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Modern consumption of GMOs Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Smith Purdum

We, well-fed consumers, are blinded by romantic nostalgia for the traditional farming of the past. Because we have enough to eat, we can afford to indulge our aesthetic illusions. If you think about it, the organic movement is at its heart a rejectionist one. It doesn’t accept many modern technologies on principle. Like the Amish in Pennsylvania, who froze their technology with the horse and cart in 1850, the organic movement essentially freezes its technology in somewhere around 1950, and for no better reason.

On a global scale, between 1961 and 2010 the area farmed grew by only 12%, while kilocalories per person rose from 2200 to 2800. So even with 3 billion more people, everyone still had more to eat thanks to a production increase of 300% in the same period. This is due totally to improvements in the farming techniques using modern chemistry. Primarily, the improvements have come from both the introduction of artificial fertilizer and from genetically modifying crucial crops.

Worldwide the amount of land that was spared in the process, thanks to these dramatic yield improvements for which chemical inputs played a crucial role, was 3 billion hectares or the equivalent of two South Americas. Artificial fertilizers and genetically modifying organisms have slowed the pace of environmental destruction while simultaneously allowing more and more people to both exists and to exist to a higher standard of living.

The modern,environmentally aware human must internalize the thought of using GMOs as a way to combat several environmental concerns. I find it similarly interesting to call the choice to eat organic a choice that stems from economic privilege, which is true. Only the unhungry can be picky about how their plants are grown, and it really is an aesthetic choice. Genetically modifying plants to increase yield is one of the most humanitarian efforts on a country and planet which struggles with hunger. Spreading misinformation about GMOs is similar to burning a book that hasn’t been written yet.

Much in the same way, the most viable, earth friendly energy resource on the planet (nuclear) is having its pace of progress retarded by baseless rhetoric. Look for yourself at the science on genetically modified organisms, with the new focus on the intersectionality of class, environmentalism and culture.