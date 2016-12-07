Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: National Sports Pass Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Keaundrey Clark

NBA

Russell Westbrook is on his 6th triple double on a row. No one has done that since Jordan in 1989. I feel bad for Anthony Davis, he has finally stayed healthy, yet so far this season he’s playing with a bunch of scrubs. Klay Thompson dropped 60 last night in 29 minutes. The Warriors have hit their stride and have the most wins in the league. The Christmas game between them and the Cavs will be huge. The latest top five teams via the NBA power rankings from NBA.com were:

Golden State Warriors (17-3) San Antonio Spurs (16-4) Toronto Raptors (14-6) Los Angeles Clippers (16-6) Cleveland Cavaliers (13-5)

NFL

The Cowboys are now 11-1, they have a backup quarterback who might win MVP. The Raiders keep pulling wins out of their ass. This could end up being their best season in team history if all things break right. Their Thursday Night Matchup with the Chiefs will be huge. The week 14 NFL power rankings released by NFL.com had this top five.

Dallas Cowboys (11-1) New England Patriots (10-2) Oakland Raiders (10-2) Seattle Seahawks (8-3-1) Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)

College Football

Ohio State was able to squeeze into the playoff without winning their conference. Penn State shouldn’t have lost to Pittsburgh and maybe they would have got in. Alabama looked like their usual selves, dominating. With Clemson winning out and Washington destroying Colorado we have our final four for the College Football Playoffs.

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Washington

College Basketball

Top 5 in the College Basketball Rankings

1 Villanova The Wildcats have a top 10 offense and defense Josh Hart is averaging a team-high 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals. 2 UCLA Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf ladies and gentlemen, these freshman lead the bruins to a great win over Kentucky. They are shooting 55% from the field, that leads all of D1. 3 Kansas Top 5 in field goal percentage at 52% and Top 20 in Three point percentage at 41%. Led by Frank Mason, Josh Jackson and Devonte’ Graham the Jayhawks get balanced scoring from this group. 4 Baylor The Bears have wins over Xavier, Oregon, VCU, Michigan State and Louisville. That’s a murderous row of wins so early in the season. 5 Duke Luke Kennard is looking like an early player of the year candidate averaging 19.4 points per game. Duke has played this early season without their freshmen Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden.