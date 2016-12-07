Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Petition power: Are they effective? Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Lindsey Zito

Students choose to petition for many reasons. If there is injustice happening, a new pizza topping, or even a new University hire, students can and most times will start a petition. Specifically, a petition is recognized as a formal written request with a large sum of signatures of individuals who share the same concern. Business Major Mark Farmer has recently signed a petition.

“I really don’t like meatless Mondays,” Farmer said. “It’s something I support, so I signed a petition to get rid of it.”

According to The Huffington Post, since 2012 the White House has taken action upon seven online petitions that range from the protection of the First Amendment to the release of the White House beer recipe. Kinesiology major D’Angel Zavala expresses that she thinks people who start petitions are brave.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to persuade people to agree with them,” Zavala said. They’re brave for asking others for their support.”

Zavala also explains while she hasn’t been a part of a petition, doesn’t mean she won’t ever be.

“If I felt strongly about what was being presented to me I would (sign),” Zavala said. “I haven’t yet because there hasn’t been one that I’ve felt strongly about.”

While petitions can gain immense support, do they really change anything? Several students may not engage in petitions because they don’t really think they’re effective. Psychology major Sara Hack is one of these students.

“I honestly don’t think they work unless there are hundreds of people to sign them,” Hack said. “But then again, maybe they’ll spark change.”

Whether a petition is something worth supporting or not, everyone has the right to support what they feel passion for.

“If the issue has a big effect, I think people should sign it,” Zavala Said. “People need to feel strongly about something.”