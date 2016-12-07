Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Procrastination Nation: The struggle of doing nothing Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Lindsey Zito

Procrastination is most likely one of the biggest traits students amongst campus might share. While finals time approaches, students find themselves cramming assignments, studying and essay writing until the very last minute. Regardless of how many times we tell ourselves we’ll be more on top of it next time, why is it that we as students continue to procrastinate? Criminology major Rachel Barker has identified herself as an “organized and well-planned procrastinator.”

“Today I found out I have a three-part final for an online class due this week,” Barker said. “I haven’t even begun to look at directions because I’m too nervous.”

It seems as if students anticipate their procrastination and organize their assignments based off how much they may plan to put off. They admit that most times they try their best not to continue this habit, but ultimately it happens. Business administration major Will Dolan is one of these students. He’s admitted he has somewhat created a formula that helps decide which order to finish his assignments.

“I rank them by their importance and where I’m at in that particular class,” Dolan said. “I then divide my study time based off that.”

Not all students plan on procrastinating their scholarly obligations. Students such as business accounting major Kendall Story admits that it’s just something that happens.

“I usually work on a little bit when it’s assigned,” Story said. “But then when I’m close to the due date, I just stay up until it’s done.”

Story advises students not to procrastinate as much as they can. Especially if they enjoy sleeping.

“I swear you get more sleep if you get your stuff done early,” Story said. “Also, you’ll have less pimples because you won’t be so stressed out.”

While procrastination might be a common trait students share, not all students are consumed in the lifestyle, and to those who aren’t, us procrastinators salute you. So, to those who procrastinate, put this paper down and finish all your assignments. Your sanity and GPA will thank you later.